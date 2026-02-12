Motley Fool Premium
This Canadian Dividend Stock Could Calm Your Portfolio

Hydro One won’t thrill you, but its regulated utility business can help steady a portfolio while paying a reliable dividend.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Hydro One is a regulated Ontario utility, so earnings are steadier than most stocks because power demand stays consistent.
  • Its recent results showed rising earnings, which helps support a sustainable dividend instead of a flashy one.
  • The trade-off is price: the yield is modest and the valuation is higher, so don’t expect big bargains.

Dividends do not erase volatility, but can turn the volume down. When a company sends you cash every quarter, you feel less pressure to obsess over daily price swings. For a calmer portfolio, look for a predictable business and a dividend that looks sustainable, not dramatic. That’s why today, we’re considering this top dividend stock.

H

Hydro One (TSX:H) fits the calm brief because it runs the wires that move electricity across Ontario. It earns regulated returns in its transmission and distribution businesses, so demand does not swing with consumer fashion or commodity cycles. People flip lights on in July heat and January cold, and Hydro One keeps the grid humming. That essential service rarely creates hype, but it can create steady compounding.

Over the last year, Hydro One’s news cycle leaned toward grid build-out and reliability, which matters more than flashy product launches. In late 2025, the dividend stock highlighted work that supports growth in southwestern Ontario, including the St. Clair Transmission Line Project, which ties directly to reliability and new connections. Projects like this do not make you rich overnight, yet they can expand the rate base that drives future earnings.

Hydro One also kept tapping capital markets to fund long-term infrastructure. In August 2025, Hydro One priced a $1.1 billion medium-term note offering under its sustainable financing framework, which signals continued investment needs and long-term funding planning. Debt adds risk, but regulated utilities often match long-lived assets with long-lived financing, and investors watch that balance closely.

Earnings support

Now for the numbers that underpin the dividend. In the third quarter of 2025, Hydro One reported revenues of $2.3 billion and revenues net of purchased power of $1.2 billion. Net income attributable to common shareholders reached $421 million, and basic earnings per share (EPS) hit $0.70, up from $0.62 a year earlier. That EPS growth signals improving earnings power without needing a perfect economy.

Those results also show why this dividend stock can feel calming. Hydro One does not need shoppers to splurge or businesses to binge on advertising to earn money. It needs to deliver power safely, invest prudently, and earn its allowed return. When markets wobble, investors often rotate toward that kind of visibility, which can cushion drawdowns when markets feel shaky.

Looking ahead, the market will likely focus on two things in 2026: execution on capital projects and the pace of earnings growth that supports dividend increases. Hydro One has a clear runway as Ontario needs grid upgrades for population growth, electrification, and new industrial demand. That creates a multi-year investment cycle, and it can lift earnings as the rate base grows, assuming regulators approve spending and returns remain reasonable.

Foolish takeaway

Valuation still matters, even for a calm dividend stock. Hydro One recently traded at 25.3 times earnings, so not a major bargain, with a 2.43% dividend. That yield will not compete with the highest-yield names on the TSX, but it also does not need to, because the goal here combines income with slow growth. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
H$54.68128$1.33$170.24Quarterly$6,999.04

For investors who want calm, Hydro One can still make sense. It offers a business model built on predictability, and it supports a dividend many investors view as dependable rather than desperate. The dividend stock will not sprint, but it can jog steadily while paying you to hold on. If you want a dividend stock that can calm your portfolio without asking you to time the market, Hydro One deserves a close look.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

