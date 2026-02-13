A Perfect TFSA Pair for 2026: 2 Stocks I’d Buy Now

Motley Fool Premium
Dating feels pricier, and investing can too, so this TFSA pair aims to lower stress by blending fee-based growth with gold-linked stability.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Key Points

  • Brookfield Asset Management earns recurring fees and has strong fundraising momentum, supporting its dividend and long-term compounding.
  • Franco-Nevada offers gold exposure through royalties and streams, which can be steadier than owning miners outright.
  • Together they diversify each other’s weak spots, so you’re not relying on one market narrative to win.

Love costs more than it used to, and that reality shows up everywhere, even in dating. BMO‘s latest Real Financial Progress Index says Canadians spend about $174 per date, yet nearly half of single Canadians do not think dating feels financially worth it, and about half say inflation has pushed them toward fewer or cheaper dates.

More than half have gone on zero dates in the past year. Investing can feel similar after a market wobble. A simple Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) pairing lowers the pressure and helps you get back out there with a little balance, instead of trying to nail the “perfect” pick on day one.

BAM

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) fits that restart mindset as it earns fees for managing money, not for guessing the next commodity swing. It runs alternative strategies across infrastructure, real estate, private equity, and credit. That mix matters right now because pension funds and insurers still need returns, governments still lean on private capital, and huge projects still need patient partners. Brookfield sells access and execution, and demand for both has stayed strong.

The last year kept Brookfield in the headlines for reasons that actually support a long-term TFSA case. It leaned harder into artificial intelligence (AI)-linked infrastructure, including big ambitions around data centres and the power and connectivity that sit behind them. It also pushed to deepen its credit reach through its plan to buy the remaining stake in Oaktree, which can make credit an even bigger driver of fee growth over time.

Recent earnings show why the story keeps working. In its latest quarterly update, Brookfield reported fee-related earnings of about US$867 million, or US$0.53 per share, and distributable earnings of about US$767 million, or US$0.47 per share. It also highlighted record fundraising, with roughly US$35 billion raised in the quarter and about US$112 billion raised in 2025. Meanwhile, it offers a 3.9% dividend yield while trading at a reasonable 34 times earnings.

FNV

Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) plays a totally different role in the pair. It doesn’t run mines, but finances miners through royalties and streams, then collects a slice of production or revenue. That structure can feel boring, and that’s the point. It keeps exposure to gold and other metals without the same operating headaches miners face, like cost overruns, labour disputes, or sudden permitting drama. In a TFSA, that steadier profile can act like ballast when growth names get choppy.

The last year brought its own set of catalysts. Gold prices helped, and Franco-Nevada also benefited from deliveries tied to Cobre Panamá concentrate that remained on site after the mine’s suspension, which supported results in a quarter that already enjoyed strong pricing. That boost won’t repeat forever, yet it shows how a diversified royalty portfolio can still find cash flow in unexpected corners of the cycle.

In its latest reported quarter, Franco-Nevada reported revenue of about US$487.7 million, up sharply year over year, and it delivered adjusted net income of about US$275 million. It tends to pay a smaller dividend yield than many Canadian income names at just 0.7%, so you buy it for durability and optionality, not for a big cheque today.

Bottom line

No pair guarantees a happy ending. Brookfield can lag if dealmaking freezes, and Franco-Nevada can disappoint if gold fades or if key counterparties stumble. Yet even these two can be a perfect pair from dividends alone with a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FNV$333.7020$2.42$48.40Quarterly$6,674.00
BAM$70.4899$2.75$272.25Quarterly$6,977.52

If the dating survey tells us anything, people want less financial stress and more confidence, and this kind of pairing aims for exactly that, as long as you can stick with it through the awkward first few months.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

