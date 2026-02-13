Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Power Up Your Defences: Canadian Utility ETFs for Steady Income

Power Up Your Defences: Canadian Utility ETFs for Steady Income

These utility ETFs use leverage and covered calls to turn a defensive sector into a higher-yielding income tool.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • HUTS uses 1.25x leverage to amplify exposure to a diversified basket of Canadian utility-related stocks, resulting in a 6.17% monthly yield but higher volatility.
  • UMAX avoids leverage and instead sells at-the-money covered calls on 50% of the portfolio, boosting yield to 14.26% but capping upside price return potential.
  • Both ETFs broaden the definition of utilities to include telecoms, pipelines, and infrastructure-like businesses.

It’s true that, as a group, utility stocks are considered defensive. Their revenues are often supported by regulated rate frameworks, capped returns, and essential demand. People still need electricity, natural gas, and water whether the economy is booming or in recession.

But there is still meaningful variation within the sector. Not long ago, a well-known Canadian renewable utility shocked investors by slashing its dividend, sending the stock sharply lower in a single day. When you own an individual name, that kind of event can do real damage to your portfolio.

One way to reduce that company-specific risk is to own a basket of utilities instead of betting on just one. You may give up some upside in a strong rally, but you significantly lower the odds of suffering a dramatic wealth haircut from a single dividend cut or regulatory issue.

Utility investing also doesn’t have to mean settling for modest yields. Some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) layer in structural enhancements such as covered calls or modest leverage to boost income. That added yield comes with higher fees and greater volatility, so it’s important to understand the trade-offs before investing.

With that in mind, here are two Canadian utility-focused ETFs from Hamilton ETFs that stand out for investors seeking steady income with a defensive tilt.

Leveraged utilities

My first pick is Hamilton Enhanced Utilities ETF (TSX:HUTS). It tracks the Solactive Canadian Utility High Dividend Index, a rules-based benchmark of equally weighted Canadian utility stocks.

One thing worth highlighting is that the definition of “utilities” here is broader than just traditional power, gas, and electricity providers. Yes, those regulated rate-base companies are included. But HUTS also includes telecommunications companies and pipeline operators.

While telecoms and pipelines don’t operate under the exact same regulatory frameworks as electric utilities, they provide essential services. Canadians still need wireless service, internet access, and energy transportation regardless of the economic cycle. As a result, these businesses often share similar characteristics: steady cash flow, high capital intensity, and recurring revenue.

What makes HUTS unique is its use of 1.25 times leverage. In simple terms, for every $100 of investor capital, the fund borrows an additional $25 and invests $125 into the portfolio. That amplifies both potential returns and potential losses. In strong or stable markets, leverage can boost total return and income. In downturns, it can magnify drawdowns.

Right now, HUTS pays a 6.17% distribution yield with monthly payouts. That is meaningfully higher than most plain-vanilla utility ETFs, but you are taking on additional risk to earn it.

Covered Call Utilities

If leverage makes you uncomfortable, that’s completely reasonable. There’s another way to increase yield from utilities without meaningfully increasing volatility, although it does cap upside. That approach is used in Hamilton Utilities YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF (TSX:UMAX).

UMAX also holds a portfolio of Canadian utility-related stocks. Like HUTS, it expands beyond just electric and water utilities to include telecommunications names. In addition, it can include waste management businesses and even Canadian railroads, which share infrastructure-like characteristics and stable demand profiles.

Instead of borrowing money, UMAX uses a covered call strategy on roughly 50% of the portfolio. Specifically, it sells at-the-money call options on half of its holdings. A covered call means the fund owns the stock and sells someone else the right to buy it at a set price. If the stock rises above that price, the upside on that portion is capped. In exchange, the fund collects option premiums upfront, which are distributed to investors as income.

The trade-off is clear. You give up part of the upside potential on half the portfolio, but you receive a much higher and more consistent cash flow stream. That is why UMAX’s yield is currently even higher than HUTS at 14.26%.

Just remember: with that level of yield, you should not expect much price appreciation over time. Most of your return is likely to come in the form of monthly distributions, not capital gains.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

When Cheap Stocks Aren’t Actually a Bargain

| Kay Ng

The market sells off stocks for a reason. Investors must weigh both risk and reward and make a decision to…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy a Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock just hit a 52-week high. But is its $8.6 billion MEG buy a stroke of genius…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Investing

TSX on the Rise: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Immediately

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With Canadian equity markets trending higher, I expect the positive momentum in these two stocks to persist, potentially delivering stronger…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2026 and Beyond

| Jitendra Parashar

After years of volatility and restructuring, these Canadian growth stocks now have the catalysts that could fuel major upside.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy on Any Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield is built to turn market chaos into opportunity, so a dip can be an entry point if you’re thinking…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Pair for 2026: 2 Stocks I’d Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dating feels pricier, and investing can too, so this TFSA pair aims to lower stress by blending fee-based growth with…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Get Monthly Cash From a 4.5% Dividend Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Looking for a reliable monthly income? This TSX dividend stock offers a 4.5% yield supported by growing earnings and a…

Read more »

Exchange Money Dividend Payout Yield Income Stocks Invest Getty
Investing

The 4.8 Percent Monthly Income ETF That Canadians Should Know About

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

While concentrated in the Canadian financial sector, this income ETF is diversified across stocks, bonds, and preferred shares.

Read more »