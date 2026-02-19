Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 55

Latest data shows that the average TFSA balance of Canadians at age 55 is barely $34,000 versus the $109,000 potential in 2026.

Fill that gap with dividend‑paying stocks inside a TFSA to compound tax‑free — for example, investing ~$75,758 at a 5% reinvested return (or using monthly payers like Whitecap WCP) could grow to roughly $149,000 in 10 years.

Many 55‑year‑old Canadians underuse their TFSA: average holdings are $33,242 versus cumulative 2026 room of $109,000, leaving an untapped gap of about $75,758 in the critical final decade before retirement.

If you’re turning 55 this year, the countdown to the traditional retirement age of 65 begins. This final stretch of the working years is critical—especially for those who feel their nest egg isn’t enough yet. But as the clock ticks, have Canadians used the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to save and invest for retirement?

Unlike the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), there’s no income requirement to open a TFSA. Moreover, all interest, capital gains, and dividends earned inside the account are tax-free for life. However, published reports reveal a significant utilization gap.

The TFSA contribution room accumulates every year. For Canadians who have been eligible since the TFSA’s inception in 2009, the cumulative contribution room in 2026 is now $109,000. Of this potential tax-exempt capital, the average Canadian at age 55 holds only $33,242 in their account. The data shows underutilization, or a gap of nearly $76,000.

Source: Getty Images

Critical decade

The TFSA is a powerful tool for saving, though there may be mistakes or valid reasons for the shortfall. Some Canadians treat the TFSA as a regular savings account. Unfortunately, cash is the least productive asset to park inside a TFSA. To maximize tax-free growth, hold income-producing assets such as stocks instead.

While you can own a TFSA and RRSP at the same time, there could be a bias or default to the RRSP during the high-income years to capture immediate tax refunds. Still, the shift to the TFSA could happen at 55, the final decade of the working life. Since the room carries over indefinitely, that untapped gap of $75,758 is an opportunity to build a substantial, tax-free nest egg before taking the retirement exit.

Tax-free growth engine

The TFSA could be your tax-free growth engine in the 10-year horizon before age 65. You can fill the gap through dividend investing and dividend reinvesting, essentially letting the money do the work.

Assuming you have $75,758 to invest in a dividend stock, the money would produce about $3,780 per year on a 5% yield or rate of return. If the yield remains constant and you use the dividends to buy more shares, the original capital will compound to roughly $149,000 by the 10th year. The $73,242 difference is pure profit, and 100% tax-free within a TFSA.

Suitable TFSA holding

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a suitable holding in a TFSA. In addition to the high-yield, the payout frequency is monthly. You can reinvest dividends 12 times a year, rather than the market standard of four. If you invest today, the share price is $13.11, while the dividend yield is 5.5%.

The $16 billion oil and gas company operates in Western Canada, developing and producing light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. This growth-oriented energy player utilizes a high-return drilling inventory to help deliver sustainable dividends to shareholders. WCP perfectly aligns with the tax-free compound growth strategy.

Never late

Even at age 55, average Canadians with significant unused TFSA contribution room can still achieve their long-term financial goals, including a substantial nest egg. The gap-filling example above illustrates what maximizing your unused TFSA contribution room can achieve for your long-term retirement planning.