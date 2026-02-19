Strong earnings, firm commodities, and supportive Fed minutes lifted the TSX to a new record, with today’s focus expected to shift to oil strength, U.S. data, and another wave of results.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 19

After a day of pause, Canadian stocks resumed their upward momentum on Wednesday as investors reacted to corporate earnings, strong commodity prices, and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes, which reinforced confidence in the economic outlook. The S&P/TSX Composite Index jumped by 493 points, or 1.5%, to settle at a fresh all-time high of 33,390 — extending the benchmark’s year-to-date run to 5.3%.

As investors continued to rotate out of defensive sectors, growth-oriented stocks attracted renewed buying interest across the board. Mainly, strength in technology, mining, and industrial stocks helped power the broader advance.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shopify, Colliers International, Bombardier, and First Majestic Silver were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 5.5%.

On the flip side, TFI International (TSX:TFII) slipped 3.3% to $159.47 per share, making it one of the worst-performing TSX stocks. This selloff in TFI stock came a day after the Saint-Laurent-based transportation and logistics firm reported softer fourth-quarter results, with its revenue declining to US$1.91 billion due to weaker freight demand.

Last quarter, TFI’s operating income also fell to US$127.2 million from US$160.2 million, while its net profit dropped to US$71.7 million. Although the company’s free cash flow rose 25% year over year to US$258.9 million, and it increased its dividend by 4%, cautious first-quarter 2026 earnings guidance appeared to have hurt investor sentiment.

iA Financial Corporation, Capstone Copper, and Toromont Industries were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each slipping by at least 2.2%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, Capstone Copper, Canadian Natural Resources, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices jumped close to their highest level since August 2025 in early trading on Thursday, but metals prices were largely mixed. Given these mixed commodity signals, the TSX could see selective sector moves at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will keep an eye on the latest unemployment claims, manufacturing, and home sales data from the United States this morning.

In addition, corporate results from both sides of the border will also remain on investors’ radar. Several TSX-listed companies, including Altus Group, Sienna Senior Living, Lundin Mining, Eldorado Gold, Superior Plus, Lundin Gold, Centerra Gold, Fairfax Financial, Teck Resources, Cenovus Energy, Sprott, and Canadian Tire, will release their latest quarterly earnings reports today.

Market movers on the TSX today