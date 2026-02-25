Ready, Set, Invest: How Canadians Can Get Ready Now to Prosper All Year

Here are a couple of key strategies Canadian investors can employ to prosper as we kick off what could be another volatile year in the stock market.

With earnings continuing to roll in from a range of companies showing their full-year performance for 2025, investors have plenty to consider about potential portfolio allocation decisions. The sectors, companies, and trends one chooses to invest in can set the stage for big gains in 2026 — or quite the opposite.

With plenty of uncertainty ahead (that’s the name of the game in investing after all), not only in 2026 but over the long term, there’s plenty for investors to digest this year. Let’s dive into two key strategies I think can position Canadian investors well for what may lie ahead, not only for the remainder of 2026 but for the long haul.

Maximize tax shelters

I’ve made much ado in the past about the value of the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). There’s good reason for this.

With the 2026 TFSA room set at about $7,000 and RRSP limits over $33,000 (subject to income), using these vehicles early in the year locks in tax-free or tax-deferred compounding for decades. Modest real GDP growth around 1–2% with inflation near target implies mid-single-digit equity returns are still attractive after tax when sheltered, especially versus cash that may see lower real yields as the Bank of Canada trims rates.

A simple core strategy to consider is to put one’s capital to work in one broad Canadian and U.S. index exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and one global ex‑North America fund, rebalanced once or twice a year. This captures potential TSX upside (consensus sees gains but with slower returns and higher volatility) while diversifying away from Canada’s heavy resource and financials concentration. For most investors, setting automatic monthly contributions into these holdings through 2026 will matter more than any short‑term macro call

Try a barbell strategy

Another key reality is that many investors expect 2026 to bring moderate growth, lingering trade frictions, and a high probability of intermittent corrections. Such a scenario would favour a barbell strategy. That is, investing in dependable cash‑flowing names and a smaller sleeve of high‑conviction growth.

On one side, investors can lean into high‑quality Canadian dividend payers. I prefer utilities, pipelines, banks, and conservative energy or infrastructure. Companies where regulated or contracted cash flows can support dividends even if GDP runs near 1% could outperform in such an environment.

On the other side, investors can consider reserving a defined slice of the portfolio (for example, 20–30% of equities) for growth exposed to durable themes like AI, automation, energy transition, and space or defence. This portion of the portfolio would ideally be tied to profitable leaders or diversified ETFs rather than speculative micro‑caps. This barbell lets you reinvest reliable dividends through any 2026 volatility while still participating if TSX and global indices grind to new highs as trade risks ease into 2027.