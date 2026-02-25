Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA With These Top Stocks for 2026

Understand the role of the TFSA in navigating the complex financial landscape and the influence of global tariffs in 2026 .

The global supply chain shift and focus on AI data center operations and applications are key trends driving the 2026 stock market, with opportunities for growth through strategic investments in related stocks.

We entered 2026 on a completely different note than what was trending in 2025. Last year saw the onset of US tariffs and the price of gold making a new high, as countries across the globe negotiated terms with the United States. It was the trade discussions that influenced the stock price momentum as companies paused their investments and trade till they got more clarity. In the meantime, the artificial intelligence (AI) trend saw billions of dollars in data centre investments.

What trends are shaping in 2026

As we enter 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against Trump tariffs. Many countries are now diversifying their trade away from the United States, looking for more stable trade partners. The Canadian government plans to boost energy and logistics infrastructure to export oil and gas to non-U.S. countries.

Meanwhile, the AI momentum is shifting as investors are now looking for return on investment (ROI) to justify the AI infrastructure. That has shifted the baton to AI applications and data centre operations.

The global supply chain shift and AI data centre operations and applications could be the trends driving the 2026 stock market momentum. You can take full advantage of this shift by investing in the top stocks at the centre of this momentum.

Top TFSA stocks to buy in 2026

2026 trends could see some cyclical growth that has the potential to double your money in two to three years. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the most efficient instrument to take advantage of these trends.

TFSA stocks to benefit from the supply chain shift

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) will benefit from the supply chain shift as it accelerates its gas pipeline developments. The company’s Natural Gas Transmission Limited (NGTL) System is among the key infrastructure that will make natural gas reserves in Alberta and British Columbia accessible to other markets. At present, the U.S. Natural gas pipeline contributes 50% to TC Energy’s toll revenue. However, NGTL expansion will drive revenue growth in the future. The company has brought $8 billion worth of pipelines online in 2025. It is on track to build another $5 billion worth of pipelines.

TC Energy’s stock has already surged 86% since October 2023, when the first LNG export took place from the US Gulf Coast. Now, with the opening of LNG Canada in June 2025 and the expansion of the terminal and NGTL pipeline, TC Energy is in the middle of the growth cycle. On top of this, Canada’s push to accelerate liquified natural gas (LNG) exports could benefit TC Energy, making it a stock to own in 2026 even at its 52-week high.

While TC Energy will benefit from the supply shift, it is vulnerable to export volumes and wars. You can hedge your investment against trade uncertainties by investing in Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG). The Canadian gold miner has one of the lowest all-in sustaining costs (AISC) and is expanding its operations. The miner is using excess cash to reduce debt. Although the gold price has dipped from its high, it still trades above US$5,300, way above Lundin’s AISC of US$1,015 in 2025.

TFSA stocks to benefit from the AI ROI trend

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is a key beneficiary of the shift in AI investment from graphics chips to memory chips. AI needs significant dynamic random access memory (DRAM) to process large data sets and NAND to access that data faster. The sudden jump in new AI data centre deployments and the transition of basic Tier 1 data centres to Tier 3 AI data centres are driving demand for memory chips. This has created a demand shortage as more than 80% of memory chips are supplied by three players: Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron.

The shortage is likely to continue throughout 2026 and beyond as it takes a minimum of three years to build a new fabrication facility and 18 months to two years to upgrade an existing facility to manufacture high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips. Until then, Micron could see growth momentum. The stock has already jumped 330% in a year and has the potential to grow further as the shortage is of high-margin HBMs.