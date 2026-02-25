The Safe-Haven Shortlist: TSX Picks to Anchor Your 2026 Portfolio

Three bedrock TSX companies as anchors in your 2026 portfolio can withstand any market interference.

2026’s market is choppy—TSX showing spikes and dips amid trade and geopolitical headwinds—so investors should anchor portfolios with defensive, income-focused Canadian stocks.

The investment landscape in 2026 has changed, dashing hopes of another bull-headed market like last year. Despite multiple new highs in the first two months, the TSX has been a series of spikes and dips thus far. Lingering trade uncertainties and escalating geopolitical tensions demand focused anchoring to withstand the headwinds.

In the current climate, you need a fortress, not a volatile portfolio. Three stock picks represent the essential shortlist to navigate the instability. Consider anchoring your 2026 portfolio on Enbridge (TSX:ENB), Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX), and Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU). These bedrock companies provide a strong footing in case the broader market falters.

Cash flow engine

Energy giant Enbridge pays a mouth-watering 5.5% yield, but is never considered a dividend trap. On February 13, 2026, the $152.4 billion energy infrastructure company announced a 3% increase to the 2026 quarterly dividend, marking 31 consecutive years of dividend increases for the dividend titan.

According to its President and CEO, Greg Ebel, 2025 was another milestone year for Enbridge. In addition to the 9% year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings to $6.6 billion, the company achieved its financial guidance for the 20th consecutive year. He added that the financial results reflect continued business resilience and predictability across all franchises.

Ebel emphasized that its size and capacity enabled Enbridge to secure $14 billion worth of projects across the four businesses. The total secured backlog of $39 billion to date provides revenue visibility. You’d have a cash-flow engine for your portfolio.

Top-tier miner

Barrick Mining is an excellent complement to Enbridge, offering a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks. Performance-wise, the top-tier mining stock continues to outperform and hold steady. At $67.59 per share, the trailing one-year price return is plus-165%. If you invest today, you can partake in the 3.5% dividend.

The $80.8 billion gold and copper producer owns high-margin, long-life assets. Barrick has operating gold mines in eight countries and copper operations in three countries. In the full year 2025, net earnings and free cash flow (FCF) climbed 133% and 194% year-over-year, respectively, to $12.9 billion and $1.3 billion. The base dividend has risen by 75% from a year ago after the recent 40% hike.

In early February 2026, newly appointed CEO Mark Hill revealed the plan to spin off Barrick’s North American gold assets and form a new, separate publicly traded entity. The tentative initial public offering (IPO) date is late 2026.

Reigning king

Canadian Utilities is a no-brainer buy regardless of the economic uncertainty. On January 8, 2026, the TSX’s first dividend king announced a dividend increase for the 54th consecutive year. At $48.25 per share, the dividend offer is 3.8%. The lengthy dividend growth streak lends confidence to invest in CU.

The $10.6 billion company, through its operating subsidiaries, engages in electric transmission, electric distribution, and natural gas transmission. Don’t expect “exciting” growth, although the king drowns the market noise and stabilizes your portfolio with pension-like passive income.

Safe haven

Anchoring a portfolio in Enbridge, Barrick Mining, and Canadian Utilities is like having an income engine, an insurance policy, and a fortress. With specific roles – yield, hedge, and stability – your portfolio becomes a safe haven against any market interference.