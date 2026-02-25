Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Safe-Haven Shortlist: TSX Picks to Anchor Your 2026 Portfolio

The Safe-Haven Shortlist: TSX Picks to Anchor Your 2026 Portfolio

Three bedrock TSX companies as anchors in your 2026 portfolio can withstand any market interference.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • 2026’s market is choppy—TSX showing spikes and dips amid trade and geopolitical headwinds—so investors should anchor portfolios with defensive, income-focused Canadian stocks.
  • Enbridge, Barrick Mining, and Canadian Utilities offer a complementary mix of high yield (Enbridge), inflation/geo-risk hedge (Barrick), and long-term dividend stability (Canadian Utilities) to steady a portfolio.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Barrick Mining] >

The investment landscape in 2026 has changed, dashing hopes of another bull-headed market like last year. Despite multiple new highs in the first two months, the TSX has been a series of spikes and dips thus far. Lingering trade uncertainties and escalating geopolitical tensions demand focused anchoring to withstand the headwinds. 

In the current climate, you need a fortress, not a volatile portfolio. Three stock picks represent the essential shortlist to navigate the instability. Consider anchoring your 2026 portfolio on Enbridge (TSX:ENB), Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX), and Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU). These bedrock companies provide a strong footing in case the broader market falters.

woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Cash flow engine

Energy giant Enbridge pays a mouth-watering 5.5% yield, but is never considered a dividend trap. On February 13, 2026, the $152.4 billion energy infrastructure company announced a 3% increase to the 2026 quarterly dividend, marking 31 consecutive years of dividend increases for the dividend titan.

According to its President and CEO, Greg Ebel, 2025 was another milestone year for Enbridge. In addition to the 9% year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings to $6.6 billion, the company achieved its financial guidance for the 20th consecutive year. He added that the financial results reflect continued business resilience and predictability across all franchises.

Ebel emphasized that its size and capacity enabled Enbridge to secure $14 billion worth of projects across the four businesses. The total secured backlog of $39 billion to date provides revenue visibility. You’d have a cash-flow engine for your portfolio.

Top-tier miner

Barrick Mining is an excellent complement to Enbridge, offering a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks. Performance-wise, the top-tier mining stock continues to outperform and hold steady. At $67.59 per share, the trailing one-year price return is plus-165%. If you invest today, you can partake in the 3.5% dividend.

The $80.8 billion gold and copper producer owns high-margin, long-life assets. Barrick has operating gold mines in eight countries and copper operations in three countries. In the full year 2025, net earnings and free cash flow (FCF) climbed 133% and 194% year-over-year, respectively, to $12.9 billion and $1.3 billion. The base dividend has risen by 75% from a year ago after the recent 40% hike.

In early February 2026, newly appointed CEO Mark Hill revealed the plan to spin off Barrick’s North American gold assets and form a new, separate publicly traded entity. The tentative initial public offering (IPO) date is late 2026.

Reigning king

Canadian Utilities is a no-brainer buy regardless of the economic uncertainty. On January 8, 2026, the TSX’s first dividend king announced a dividend increase for the 54th consecutive year. At $48.25 per share, the dividend offer is 3.8%. The lengthy dividend growth streak lends confidence to invest in CU.

The $10.6 billion company, through its operating subsidiaries, engages in electric transmission, electric distribution, and natural gas transmission. Don’t expect “exciting” growth, although the king drowns the market noise and stabilizes your portfolio with pension-like passive income.

Safe haven

Anchoring a portfolio in Enbridge, Barrick Mining, and Canadian Utilities is like having an income engine, an insurance policy, and a fortress. With specific roles – yield, hedge, and stability – your portfolio becomes a safe haven against any market interference.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given stable cash flows, attractive yield, and a visible growth pipeline, these three Canadian stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Utilities Stocks Poised to Win Big in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why these Canadian utilities stocks are some of the best and most reliable investments to buy in 2026 and…

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Stock Down 62% That’s Worth Holding Indefinitely

| Aditya Raghunath

Wall Street is punishing this information giant over AI fears. But the data tells a very different story.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Turn a TFSA Into $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yield dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Superstars That Could Beat the Market in 2026 (Get in Now)

| Chris MacDonald

These three TSX superstars appear well-positioned to benefit from whatever lies ahead, and these companies remain top picks of mine…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Chris MacDonald

Here's one Canadian stock some billionaire investors are rotating into, while also rotating out of some high-growth techs stocks tied…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

5.7% Yield: 2 Income Stocks to Buy in February

| Daniel Da Costa

These two low-risk royalty stocks offering attractive and sustainable yields are hands down two of the best to buy for…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

2 Soaring Small-Cap TSX Stocks to Watch in Early 2026

| Joey Frenette

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) and another smaller-cap stock worth watching closely this year.

Read more »