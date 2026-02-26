Your RRSP Balance Doesn’t Matter as Much as These 3 Factors in Retirement

Let’s dive into three of the most important factors retirees may want to consider as ways to maximize their comfort in retirement.

To maximize retirement funds, it's essential to focus on tax-efficient strategies and diversify income sources beyond RRSPs, such as CPP, OAS, and other investments.

When it comes to retirement planning, most Canadians obsess over the number staring back at them in their registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) accounts. It’s easy to do. After all, our culture loves scoreboard metrics, and your retirement savings total feels like one.

That said, I also think it’s the truth that one’s RRSP balance doesn’t tell the whole story. In some cases, it might even be misleading.

The size of your RRSP is just one piece of the financial puzzle. What really determines how comfortable your retirement will be are three less glamorous (but far more meaningful) factors. Let’s dive into those now.

Source: Getty Images

Spending habits matter

It’s cliché, but also very true that “it’s not what you make, it’s what you keep.”

Two retirees could have identical $700,000 RRSPs, yet radically different lifestyles depending on their spending. The person who can live comfortably on $40,000 a year doesn’t need the same nest egg as someone who spends $70,000. Being intentional about expenses and keeping housing and discretionary costs in check can help amplify the power of one’s savings, when the time comes to leave the working world.

Diversifying income sources can be impactful

Relying solely on an RRSP for retirement income is like playing hockey with just one skate. You’ll move, but not efficiently.

Government benefits like CPP and OAS, a company pension, or even part-time consulting work can dramatically reduce how much you need to draw from your RRSP each year. The key is balance, and to focus on creating multiple streams of income (whether from bonds, dividends stocks, or other means). This strategy can provide much more flexibility and less fear when markets do eventually turn volatile.

Tax efficiency is a beautiful thing

Many Canadians forget that RRSP withdrawals are fully taxable. Without proper planning, you can end up paying more to the CRA than necessary.

Thus, I think investors should consider structuring their income, by blending RRSP withdrawals with TFSA savings, non-registered accounts, and CPP timing. Doing so can stretch every dollar further, and allow a smaller RRSP paired with a thoughtful tax strategy to leave one in much better shape than those who manage withdrawals poorly.

At the end of the day, your RRSP is a tool, not a trophy. Chasing a big balance might feel satisfying, but true retirement security comes from managing what’s within your control. That is, how you spend, where your income comes from, and how much tax you pay. The smarter you are about those three levers, the less that RRSP number really matters.