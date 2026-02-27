Where to Invest $3,000 in March 2026

Are you looking for cheap stock opportunities to put $3,000 into? Here are two cheap stocks to buy for a mix of growth, income, and value.

February was a rocky month to invest in Canadian stocks. Yet, that month has nearly passed, and it’s time to start thinking about March. The one thing that is nearly certain is that there will still be plenty of volatility.

Source: Getty Images

The best time to buy is when it feels the worst

You can use that to your advantage. When great stocks irrationally sell off, you can pick them up at attractive bargains. Just as Warren Buffett humorously quoted: “Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.”

The stock market is the only place where the reverse happens. Often when a good quality business declines, investors and commentators try to find every reason why it’s no longer good. The best investors can find a way to look through the noise and pick up long-term winners while they are cheap.

If you are looking for some of these stocks, here are two I would buy with $3,000 in March.

WSP Global stock

Professional services businesses have been knocked down on fears about AI disruption. This is creating an attractive buying opportunity. One stock that looks particularly interesting is WSP Global (TSX:WSP).

WSP is one of the largest engineering and advisory businesses in the world. After the acquisition of TRC, it is now the largest engineering firm in the United States.

Many investors aren’t aware that WSP has been investing heavily in its technology capabilities. It has developed its own AI capacities through a partnership with Microsoft. AI is helping drive both efficiencies and opportunities.

WSP just delivered strong results in 2025. In 2026, it expects to grow organically by 4-7% and in whole 14-20%. Its stock is down 15% in the past six months and its trading at its cheapest valuation in the past five years. It looks like an attractive bargain right now.

Dream Industrial REIT stock

If you are looking for some income, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is an attractive place to look. Hard, tangible assets are a nice place to invest that is safe from potential AI disruption.

Dream owns and manages 342 urban logistic and distribution properties that extend across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. These are well-located, modern properties that provide crucial infrastructure for commerce in the regions they are located.

Even though interest rates are up, Dream has done a good job managing its balance sheet. It was still able to deliver 5% cash flow per unit growth in 2025.

Dream just sold off a portion of its portfolio into a joint venture with the Canada Pension Plan. It will soon start to earn high margin management income from that transaction. There is some near-term earnings dilution while it reinvests the sales proceeds.

However, as we get to the second half of 2026, investors should start to see its platform humming. Occupancy is improving and base rents across its portfolio remain below market. This provides an attractive organic growth opportunity.

Dream stock yields 5.3% today. Its stock still trades at a near 20% discount to the private market value of its assets. Even with the stock up 5%, it still looks like a bargain. However, as investors look for stocks safe from AI disruption, this is a good value and income stock to hold.