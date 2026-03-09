Could This $20 Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, Propel is a TSX dividend stock that offers significant upside potential in March 2026.

Some of the best wealth-building stories in investing start quietly. Not with a flashy brand name or a trillion-dollar valuation, but with a business doing something genuinely useful and doing it better than almost anyone else.

That’s where compounding comes in. When a quality growth stock consistently grows earnings year after year, reinvesting those gains creates a snowball effect.

A $10,000 investment growing at 25% annually becomes $95,000 in just 10 years. At 30%, it’s over $137,000. Time and growth, working together, are the closest things retail investors have to a financial superpower. The trick is to find those businesses early, before the market fully prices in what they’re building.

I think Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) fits that bill. The Toronto-listed fintech is trading near $20, looks deeply undervalued relative to its growth trajectory, and laid out a 2026 roadmap that could make today’s price look like a bargain in hindsight.

Propel’s AI-powered lending engine is a key moat

Propel operates an AI-driven consumer lending platform under brands like MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit.

Its customers are the roughly 90 million underserved consumers across North America and the U.K.

These customers are locked out of traditional credit despite being creditworthy by any reasonable measure.

Propel is targeting one of the largest underserved markets in the developed world.

Valued at a market cap of $790 million, the TSX dividend stock is down 50% from all-time highs and offers shareholders a tasty yield of almost 5%.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, Propel’s provision for loan losses spiked to 56% of revenue, earnings compressed, and the stock tumbled.

However, two things drove the elevated provisioning.

First, credit softness that emerged in Q3, tied partly to the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, spilled over into early Q4.

Second, Propel accelerated originations heavily in December, with roughly $30 million of the quarter’s $32 million in loan balance growth coming in that single month.

Under accounting rules, those loans require upfront provisioning, even though the revenue flows in over future quarters. In other words, Propel invested aggressively in December, took the accounting hit immediately, and will collect the payoff throughout 2026.

What’s next for Propel stock

Beyond the core lending business, three newer initiatives could meaningfully accelerate Propel’s growth over the next two to three years.

Propel Bank is now operational in Puerto Rico. A banking license opens doors to new products, new geographies, and eventually more traditional banking services, all built on Propel’s proven technology stack.

Freshline, which launched recently in partnership with Column, expands into a new U.S. consumer segment. Mesirow, a major private credit firm that has followed Propel since 2013, has already committed $60 million in forward-flow financing.

Lending as a Service (LaaS) grew 191% year over year in 2025 to roughly $18 million. Management is targeting triple-digit growth again in 2026, with LaaS potentially reaching 10% of total revenue by Q4 of 2026.

Propel’s 2026 targets are ambitious but grounded. Management is guiding for revenue of $725 million to $775 million, net income of $70 million to $90 million, and adjusted return on equity above 28%. That implies roughly 34% net income growth at the midpoint.

If the TSX stock is priced at 10 times forward earnings, which is reasonable, it could more than double over the next 12 months.

Propel isn’t a household name yet. But for patient investors willing to buy quality before the crowd arrives, that’s exactly the point.