Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Oversold TSX Stock That Looks Ready to Bounce Back

1 Oversold TSX Stock That Looks Ready to Bounce Back

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) stock looks like a great buy now that most have given up after a tough quarter.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Don’t try to time the bottom—if a TSX stock is meaningfully below your intrinsic value estimate and you can hold for years, start buying even if the dip could deepen.
  • Spin Master (TSX:TOY) looks like a deep-value candidate after a ~67% drop and weak results, with the author arguing the low ~10.1x forward P/E and brand/digital-games potential make the five-year risk/reward attractive.

It’s hard to catch a falling knife without a game plan, especially if you’re a bit lacking in liquidity. While waiting for a bad dip to worsen can feel like the obvious move, especially for value investors, it is a form of market timing. And timing the market in either direction, I think, isn’t exactly a formula for success unless you’re an experienced trader rather than a long-term investor.

At the end of the day, long-term value investors shouldn’t pay so much attention to the week-to-week moves, even if they’re outsized. In the grander scheme of things (think five years or so), a few sessions shouldn’t be as important as getting in if you deem a stock you see as underpriced.

A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Hunting for discounts on the TSX

The way I see it, stocks that you see as going for a discount should be acted upon if you’re willing to hold for the long haul. Of course, great deals can turn into steals, especially if a market-wide panic sets in, and you’ll feel bad for not having waited for a worse drawdown. But unless you’re willing to pass on the great deal with the hope that it’ll improve, it might be worth doing a bit of buying, even if it means taking a hit right off the bat.

The fact is, you probably won’t buy the bottom in a stock with surgical precision. And even if the bottom does come into effect, you won’t know it! It’s natural to think pain begets even more pain.

In keeping things simple, I think value investors should buy if a stock’s price is comfortably below (with a comfortable but not excessive margin of safety) one’s estimate of its actual worth.

Spin Master stock seems overdue for a bounce

In any case, one such stock that looks overdue for a bounce is Spin Master (TSX:TOY), a name that only seems to know how to move lower. The stock has shed more than 67% of its value from its all-time high and seems like the perfect way to lose money, given the tremendous amount of multi-year negative momentum. With shares at fresh multi-year depths, though, and expectations that have continued to be lowered, I think the stock is getting absurdly undervalued, especially considering the strong brands underneath the hood.

Recently, the firm clocked in its latest quarter, which included the holiday season. The numbers weren’t good, with losses just north of US$184 million. Tariffs have weighed, as did the challenged consumer. And while Spin seems to be out of ideas on the way down, I like the valuation as well as the firm’s footing come a turn in consumer spending behaviour.

With inflation on food and electronics components weighing heavily, it should come as no surprise to see demand for discretionary items in a tough spot.

Either way, the 10.1 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple seems way too low for a firm that can double down on momentum in the more resilient digital games segment. In my view, TOY stock looks like a deep-value bargain that’s worth picking up, even if this isn’t yet the bottom. If you’ve got a five-year horizon, the risk/reward, in my view, looks quite good, given the low expectations bar and the iconic assets.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Spin Master. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Investing

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks with market-beating returns are compelling opportunities for investors with a small capital base.

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Canadian Dividend Stocks for Volatile Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation has Canadians on edge, so the best retirement stocks are businesses with repeat cash flow and dividends that don’t…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Top Oil Stock to Buy and Hold Through the End of the Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Tourmaline Oil is a top TSX stock that is well-poised to deliver outsized returns to shareholders through 2030.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Adam Othman

Keep these five dividend stocks on your radar if you’re on the hunt for investments to build a passive-income stream…

Read more »

chef cooks healthy vegetables on hot stove with steam
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Contribution Season Is Here. These 3 Canadian Energy Stocks Are Worth Considering.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tuck these three Canadian energy stocks into a TFSA and let tax-free dividends and cash flow do the heavy lifting.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX extended its rebound as easing oil prices calmed inflation fears, with today’s focus shifting to U.S. inflation data…

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Investing

TFSA Investors: The CRA Is Watching These Red Flags

| Demetris Afxentiou

Avoid CRA TFSA red flags by understanding the rules investors often overlook. Here are three stocks that can support safe,…

Read more »

woman looks ahead of her over water
Dividend Stocks

Want Growth and Dividends From the Same Portfolio? These 2 Canadian Stocks Deliver Both

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Under-the-radar Canadian companies offer big yields, but they rely on very different cash-flow engines.

Read more »