Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2026

These top Canadian stocks could outperform the broader market and deliver notable returns on the back of steady demand trends.

Enbridge and MDA Space bring thematic upside. Enbridge is benefiting from contracted cash flows and rising energy demand. Higher defence/space spending and a large backlog to support MDA stock.

Dollarama and Aritzia stand out for their resilient consumer-driven growth, driven by brand strength and continued store and e-commerce expansion.

Volatile markets and supply-chain risks could persist in 2026, but several fundamentally strong Canadian companies could witness steady demand and outperform the broader market.

Rising geopolitical tensions could keep equity markets volatile and disrupt supply chains, adding to uncertainty in 2026. However, several fundamentally strong Canadian companies may continue to see steady demand and remain well-positioned despite these headwinds. These TSX stocks are well-positioned to outperform the broader market and deliver notable returns.

If you’re planning to invest $5,000, here are some top Canadian stocks worth considering right now.

Top Canadian stock #1: Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is one of the top Canadian stocks to buy in 2026. The retailer runs a large network of discount stores that offer a wide variety of everyday household and consumer products at fixed, affordable prices. Its value pricing strategy enables it to drive traffic in all market conditions, including economic slowdowns.

Further, Dollarama’s strong mix of national brands and private-label products helps maintain growth and cushions margins.

Dollarama’s focus on value pricing, broad product assortment, and ongoing store openings should help drive higher sales. Further, international expansion and partnerships with third-party delivery services will likely expand Dollarama’s reach and drive its top line. At the same time, strong inventory management and efficient operations position Dollarama to keep growing its earnings and reward shareholders with higher dividends.

Top Canadian stock #2: Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is another top Canadian stock to buy in 2026. Powered by a portfolio of exclusive brands and a loyal customer base, the luxury fashion retailer has continued to deliver strong results despite broader economic uncertainty. Since fiscal 2020, Aritzia’s revenue and earnings have grown at double-digit rates. This strong financial performance led to a 262% surge in Aritzia stock over the past five years.

Aritzia grew its boutique footprint by about 25% across Canada and the U.S. last year, while its e-commerce sales have compounded at roughly 33% annually since 2020. This momentum will likely sustain with Aritzia planning further U.S. store openings. Moreover, its new digital initiatives, including an upgraded global platform and a dedicated shopping app, could accelerate customer engagement.

While tariffs and logistics costs may create short-term pressure, strong execution, improved inventory management, and disciplined cost control position Aritzia to sustain growth and deliver solid returns.

Top Canadian stock #3: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another top Canadian stock to buy in 2026 for growth and income. Enbridge stock is benefiting from rising energy demand. At the same time, it is returning cash to its shareholders through higher dividend payouts.

Enbridge’s regulated and contracted cash flow shields the company from swings in commodity prices. This stability supports consistent distributable cash flow growth and reliable dividends. Further, the majority of Enbridge’s EBITDA is inflation-protected.

Looking ahead, Enbridge stock will benefit from the higher utilization of its extensive pipeline and energy infrastructure network. Moreover, growth opportunities in the gas transmission business, driven by industrial and power demand, augur well for growth.

Top Canadian stock #4: MDA Space

Rising geopolitical tensions are driving strong demand for defence, aerospace, and satellite technology. As space becomes a strategic frontier, companies in the sector could deliver above-average returns. For investors looking for exposure to space technology companies, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) could be a compelling option.

MDA Space is benefiting from increasing government spending on defence and space capabilities. The company provides satellite systems, robotics, and geointelligence solutions that support communications, Earth observation, and complex missions.

MDA Space stock has climbed 67% this year. Moreover, with a $4 billion backlog and massive growth pipeline, including $10 billion in shortlisted government projects, MDA Space stock could deliver outsized returns.