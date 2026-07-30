Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Use Your TFSA to Turn a $7,000 Contribution Into $545 a Year

How to Use Your TFSA to Turn a $7,000 Contribution Into $545 a Year

Given their reliable business model, consistent dividend payouts, and high yields, these two Canadian stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Consider using a TFSA to invest in Telus and Enbridge for tax-free income and potential capital gains, generating over $545 in annual dividends from a $7,000 investment split between these high-quality stocks.
  • Telus’s investments in 5G and AI-enabled services, together with Enbridge’s expanding infrastructure portfolio, position both companies for long-term growth, supporting continued dividend growth and attractive shareholder returns.

Investing in high-quality dividend stocks is an effective way to generate steady passive income while also benefiting from long-term capital appreciation. Holding these investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can further enhance returns, as eligible dividend income and capital gains grow tax-free. For 2026, the Canada Revenue Agency has maintained the TFSA annual contribution limit at $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
T$15.65223$3,489.95$0.4184$93.30Quarterly
ENB$77.5645$3,490.20$0.97$43.65Quarterly
Total$547.81Yearly

By splitting this investment amount equally among the following two dividend stocks, investors can generate more than $545 in annual dividend income while benefiting from long-term growth potential. Let’s take a closer look at these stocks.

Telus

After facing pressure over the past couple of years, Telus (TSX:T) has staged a strong recovery, with its share price rising more than 11% from this month’s low. Improved investor sentiment toward North American telecom stocks, combined with Telus’s attractive valuation, appears to have fuelled the recent rally. Even after these gains, the stock still offers a compelling forward dividend yield of 10.69%.

The long-term outlook also remains favourable. The growing demand for telecommunications services, driven by automation, remote work and learning, artificial intelligence, and the continued expansion of e-commerce, is creating significant growth opportunities. To capitalize on these trends, Telus plans to invest approximately $66 billion through the end of the decade to expand its 5G and broadband infrastructure. These investments should support customer growth, increase average revenue per user (ARPU), and strengthen its competitive position. The company also expects revenue from its AI-enabled products and services to grow at an annualized rate of around 30% through 2028, reaching $2 billion.

At the same time, Telus continues to strengthen its balance sheet. It reduced its net debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio to 3.5 times at the end of the first quarter, down from 3.9 times a year earlier, and expects to lower it further to 3.3 times by year-end. Backed by resilient cash flows, an improving financial position, an attractive dividend yield, and solid long-term growth prospects, Telus appears well-positioned to deliver strong total returns, making it a compelling choice for income-focused investors.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is another high-quality dividend stock that stands out for income-focused investors, thanks to its resilient business model, predictable cash flows, and attractive yield. It earns approximately 98% of its income from regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts, and around 80% of that income is protected from rising input costs through inflation-indexed mechanisms. This stability has enabled Enbridge to pay dividends uninterrupted for more than 70 years and increase its payout for 31 consecutive years. The stock currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 5%.

The long-term outlook also remains encouraging. Rising oil and natural gas production and consumption across North America continue to drive demand for energy infrastructure, creating significant growth opportunities for Enbridge. To capitalize on this trend, the company has identified a $50 billion project pipeline and plans to invest $10-$11 billion annually to advance these opportunities. Supported by these investments, management expects adjusted earnings per share and distributable cash flow per share to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 5% through the end of the decade.

With its visible growth pipeline and resilient cash flow generation, Enbridge plans to return $40-$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, underscoring its confidence in sustaining dividend growth. Backed by its defensive business model, disciplined capital investment strategy, and long track record of rewarding shareholders, Enbridge remains an excellent choice for investors seeking reliable and growing passive income.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Snap Up on a Dip

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer income today and potential upside as their business improvements gain traction.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Look Built for the Rate Pause

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Bank of Canada holding at 2.25%, Granite REIT and Emera look like dividend plays that can benefit from…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the 3-Stock TFSA Strategy I’d Use in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A three-stock TFSA “mini economy” pairs steady income, defensive growth, and a high-upside bet while keeping gains tax-free.

Read more »

shopper checks her receipt
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Before Inflation Bites Again

| Jitendra Parashar

These three Canadian dividend stocks offer income, resilience, and different ways to prepare for another rise in inflation.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers’ 13% dip has pushed its yield above 4%, and management expects a big jump in free cash flow.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investing: 2 TSX Stocks to Start a Dividend Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have made some long-term shareholders quite rich.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

How Putting $50,000 Into This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Generate $2,770 in Annual Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This high-yield dividend stock has been consistently paying and growing its distributions, making it a reliable option for passive income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 55

| Aditya Raghunath

See the average TFSA balance for Canadians at 55, why most fall short of the limit, and one stock we…

Read more »