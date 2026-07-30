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2 Dividend Stocks That Look Built for the Rate Pause

With the Bank of Canada holding at 2.25%, Granite REIT and Emera look like dividend plays that can benefit from steadier borrowing costs.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A rate pause can make dividend yields look better versus GICs, but payout coverage still matters most.
  • Granite REIT yields about 3.6% monthly with a low 63% AFFO payout ratio and strong lease-renewal spreads.
  • Emera yields about 3.8% and grows through regulated spending, but its payout ratio is high and debt risk remains.

Interest rates have finally stopped behaving like someone repeatedly pressing the elevator button. On July 15, the Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 2.25%, giving borrowers and income investors something they’ve badly missed: a little predictability.

A rate pause can help dividend stocks in two ways. Capital-intensive companies gain greater certainty over future borrowing costs, while stable or falling savings rates can make stock yields look more attractive beside guaranteed investment certificates (GIC) and government bonds.

The pause isn’t the same as a rate cut, of course. Existing debt won’t suddenly become cheaper, and bond yields can still move independently of the Bank of Canada. Investors should therefore favour businesses capable of covering their payouts at today’s rates instead of waiting for the rate-cut cavalry.

Coverage matters more than frequency. A monthly distribution may suit household bills, while a quarterly dividend can compound just as effectively when reinvested. Among today’s Canadian dividend stocks, two capital-heavy businesses look particularly well built for a longer pause.

A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

GRT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) owns logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties across North America and Europe. These buildings support distribution and manufacturing networks that tenants can’t casually relocate because someone found cheaper rent three exits down the highway.

The REIT recently held a dividend at $3.55, producing a 3.6% yield. That income looks well supported, with the first-quarter adjusted funds from operations payout ratio sitting at only 63%.

Recent leasing provides the growth catalyst. Granite achieved average spreads of 23% across leases beginning during the quarter, allowing existing properties to generate considerably more income without requiring an acquisition spree.

The units trade around 17.6 times annualized first-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), so this isn’t a neglected bargain wearing a fake moustache. Still, stable rates should make property valuations, refinancing, and development decisions easier to manage. Economic weakness, tenant vacancies, currency movements, and future refinancing costs remain the principal risks.

EMA

Emera (TSX:EMA) brings regulated utility income to the pair. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas, with most earnings coming from regulated operations and a particularly large presence in fast-growing Florida.

At writing, Emera’s quarterly dividend provides a yield of approximately 3.8%. Emera stock has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years, although future growth is expected to remain modest at roughly 1% to 2% annually.

The larger attraction is its $20 billion capital plan through 2030. Management expects those grid, generation, and reliability investments to drive annual rate-base growth of 7% to 8%. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share already increased 7%, showing the spending is beginning to reach the income statement.

Emera stock trades near 22 times 2025 adjusted earnings, another valuation that demands patience rather than confetti. Its dividend also consumed approximately 84% of last year’s adjusted earnings. Heavy debt, storm costs, regulation, project execution, and unfavourable currency movements could pressure returns.

Bottom line

Investors considering buying stocks in Canada could build both positions gradually. Granite supplies covered monthly income, while Emera adds regulated growth and a longer dividend record. A $7,000 allocation in each could therefore provide strong income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EMA$75.5292$2.93$269.56Quarterly$6,947.84
GRT.UN$99.1270$3.55$248.50Monthly$6,938.40
TOTAL162$518.06$13,886.24

If rates remain paused, both can keep earning without needing an immediate cut, while any eventual easing would provide a rather pleasant bonus.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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