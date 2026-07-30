Here’s the 3-Stock TFSA Strategy I’d Use in 2026

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The main risks are market sensitivity for Manulife, fuel and acquisition shifts for Couche-Tard, and high valuation plus uranium-cycle volatility for Cameco.

Manulife provides the income base with a growing dividend, Couche-Tard adds resilient everyday spending growth, and Cameco adds nuclear upside.

Use diversification because TFSA losses can’t be claimed, and room doesn’t magically come back after mistakes.

The best Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio should behave like a tiny economy. One business produces income, another keeps growing through ordinary consumer spending, and a third reaches for something much bigger. If all three depend on the same economic miracle, however, it isn’t a strategy. It’s a group project with suspiciously identical objectives.

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A top-tier TFSA

The TFSA makes this mix particularly powerful because dividends, capital gains, and other investment income generally grow tax-free. Withdrawals also won’t increase taxable income or reduce federal income-tested benefits, allowing investors to keep considerably more of their eventual returns.

The 2026 contribution limit is $7,000. Someone eligible every year since 2009 who has never contributed could have $109,000 of accumulated room, although personal limits differ. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals return as new room the following calendar year.

Losses inside a TFSA can’t be claimed against taxable gains or magically restore contribution room. That makes diversification especially useful. For new long-term money, I’d allocate 40% to dependable income, 35% to defensive growth, and 25% to a higher-upside opportunity.

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Income

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) would receive the largest allocation. The company sells insurance and wealth-management products across Canada, the United States, and Asia, giving it several routes to earn and reinvest shareholder capital.

First-quarter core earnings increased 8% to $1.8 billion, while core earnings per share (EPS) rose 11%. Management also raised the quarterly dividend by approximately 10% to $0.49, producing a yield near 3.2% at writing.

Manulife trades around 17 times trailing earnings, so the shares aren’t bargain-bin cheap. Still, growing Asian insurance demand and a strong 136% capital ratio support the long-term case while that rising dividend handles the income assignment.

Compounder

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) earns the next 35%. Its 17,267-site network sells fuel, food, beverages, and convenience products under banners including Circle K. People may postpone buying a new sofa during uncertain times. Coffee and road-trip snacks apparently require greater sacrifice.

Fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter adjusted EPS jumped 58.7%, helped by stronger fuel margins, acquisitions, and organic convenience-store growth. The company also opened, relocated, or reconstructed 130 stores during the year, creating another runway beyond acquisitions.

At roughly 19 times trailing earnings, Couche-Tard’s valuation looks fair rather than irresistible. I’d therefore build the position gradually, allowing new stores, merchandising improvements, and future acquisitions to compound over time.

Growth

Cameco (TSX:CCO) receives the final 25%. It produces uranium, supplies nuclear fuel services, and owns 49% of reactor-technology company Westinghouse, providing exposure to nearly the entire nuclear-power chain.

First-quarter uranium adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 48% to $423 million. Cameco’s share of Westinghouse adjusted EBITDA also increased 33% as utilities, governments, and energy-hungry industries reconsidered nuclear power for dependable electricity.

Cameco stock trades near 84 times trailing earnings, making valuation the glaring catch. That price demands years of nuclear growth, so keeping Cameco stock as the smallest position prevents enthusiasm from taking over the entire account.

Foolish takeaway

There are still risks with all the stocks. Manulife remains exposed to financial markets and insurance assumptions. Couche-Tard faces declining fuel demand, acquisition risk, and changing driving habits. Cameco stock could suffer from lower uranium prices, mine disruptions, reactor delays, or a shrinking valuation multiple.

I’d use regular contributions when buying stocks in Canada instead of purchasing all three on one heroic afternoon. With income, defensive growth, and nuclear upside performing different jobs, this TFSA strategy could keep compounding through whatever peculiar plot twist 2026 delivers next.