4 Canadian Copper Stocks That Can Quickly Respond to Falling Inflation

If inflation cools and rate cuts come into play, these copper miners could react quickly as investors move into cyclical growth.

First Quantum has the biggest potential catalyst, but it still hinges on resolving the Cobre Panamá situation.

If you think inflation is coming down faster than the consensus expects, the copper stocks on the TSX are one of the most direct ways to position your portfolio.



If inflation cools faster than expected, the market usually starts pricing in rate cuts, easier financing, and a softer “slowdown” narrative. That tends to lift economically sensitive stocks first, especially ones tied to construction, manufacturing, and the energy transition. But the real opportunity often sits in companies that can benefit from lower rates while still having their own, company-specific catalysts.



So let’s look at four Canadian copper stocks to consider.

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TECK

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) is a mining company that has increasingly become a copper story, with additional exposure to zinc and by-products. Over the last year, the big shift has been the Canadian stock’s post-coal identity after selling its steelmaking coal business, which made its results more directly tied to copper and the electrification theme. More recently, the market has focused on Teck’s strong copper output and pricing, plus the noise around a major copper tie-up involving Anglo American, which keeps investor attention locked on scale and future growth.

The latest quarter showed why a cooler inflation backdrop can matter for a name like this. In Q4 2025, Teck reported revenue of $3.06 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.5 billion, with adjusted profit from continuing operations of $671 million, or $1.37 per share. It reaffirmed 2026 copper production guidance of 455,000 to 530,000 tonnes, which keeps the growth narrative intact.

FM

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) is a copper miner with meaningful exposure to the Panama situation through Cobre Panamá, which dominated sentiment. Over the last year, investors have watched for any durable path forward there, while the rest of the portfolio works to carry the load.

In Q4 2025, First Quantum reported gross profit of $416 million and EBITDA of $464 million, with net earnings attributable to shareholders of $0.03 per share and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01, helped by stronger realized copper and gold prices. If inflation cools and rates ease, the stock can benefit from improved risk appetite, but the real catalyst remains operational and political resolution, not macro alone.

First Quantum is the highest-risk, highest-upside stock featured here. With the Cobre Panamá situation unresolved, the current stock price reflects uncertainty, and the shares could unwind quickly if political conditions shift. Size a position accordingly.

HBM

Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM) is another copper-linked name, with production and growth options across its diversified operating platform. Over the last year, the story has been resilience through operational bumps, including disruptions like wildfire evacuations in Manitoba and temporary interruptions in Peru, while still hitting guidance.

Hudbay’s 2025 results were headline-grabby for the right reasons. It achieved record annual revenue of $2.2 billion and record annual adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion, while reporting 2025 copper production of 118,188 tonnes and gold production of 267,934 ounces. If rates fall, the market can become more forgiving on growth projects and capital spending, but the core risk stays the same: commodity volatility and cost pressure can still swing results quickly.

LUN

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) rounds out the group as a larger, more established base-metals operator with a strong copper focus. Over the last year, it leaned into operational consistency and cost focus, which tends to matter more when markets start betting on a “soft landing.” It also posted a record year by its own telling, which can attract capital when investors want exposure to metals without feeling like they are buying the riskiest name on the shelf.

In 2025, Lundin reported record revenue of $4.46 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.04 billion, and it guided to 2026 copper production of roughly 310,000 to 335,000 tonnes, with consolidated cash costs forecast at $1.90 to $2.10 per pound of copper. If inflation cools faster than expected, the combination of lower discount rates and steady copper fundamentals can help.

Lundin is the “sleep at night” copper play with record revenue, clear cost guidance, and a management track record of consistency. If you’re new to copper investing, this one’s the right entry point.

Bottom line

These four companies give you different ways to play a cooling inflation scenario without betting everything on one outcome: Teck for scale and M&A optionality, First Quantum for high-risk upside, Hudbay for operational resilience, and Lundin for consistency.

So if you want to position your portfolio for a nicer macro backdrop, these are the kinds of Canadian stocks that can respond fast, as long as you stay honest about the commodity and project risks that never fully go away.

That last point — staying honest about the risks while still positioning for the upside — is the kind of framework that shows up time and again in Stock Advisor Canada. If that’s how you think about investing, too, it’s worth a look.