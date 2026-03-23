3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Hold Through 2026 and Beyond

Tired of market volatility? These three Canadian blue-chip stocks are pivoting from steady income plays to growth engines for 2026 and the rest of the decade.

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) stock is an industrial compounder tapping into rising global defense budgets through strategic aerospace acquisitions. The monthly dividend stock remains an attractive GARP play with double-digit EPS growth potential

(TSX:T) stock may see a surge in free cash flow secure its massive 9.2% dividend yield peak infrastructure spending ends in 2026. It offers a rare "double-dip" of high income and valuation recovery.

TELUS (TSX:T) stock may see a surge in free cash flow secure its massive 9.2% dividend yield peak infrastructure spending ends in 2026. It offers a rare "double-dip" of high income and valuation recovery.

TELUS (TSX:T) stock may see a surge in free cash flow secure its massive 9.2% dividend yield peak infrastructure spending ends in 2026. It offers a rare "double-dip" of high income and valuation recovery.

Beyond its 4.2% yield, this insurer is transforming into a global asset management titan with a capital-light, fee-based model.

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC): Beyond its 4.2% yield, this insurer is transforming into a global asset management titan with a capital-light, fee-based model.

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC): Beyond its 4.2% yield, this insurer is transforming into a global asset management titan with a capital-light, fee-based model. Experts forecast a 10.7% EPS growth rate over the next five years.

Stock markets vigorously rose on Monday morning following an announcement by the U.S. president of “very good and productive conversations” with Iran that signal potential de-escalation of a war that’s disrupting global supply chains. While such news calms some nerves and lifts prices for “everything” in a volatile market, there’s an added calmness Canadian investors gain from owning blue-chip stocks that have been known to ride all market waves while delivering lasting returns to shareholders.

Three Canadian blue-chip stocks, namely Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), TELUS (TSX:T), and Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) stock are shifting from being mere steady income plays in 2026 to promising growth stories for the remainder of this decade, and they could reward patient investors with respectable total returns beyond this year.

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Manulife Financial stock: Rising from traditional insurance to global asset management

Holding Manulife Financial stock in 2026 rewards investors with a 4.2% dividend yield that is well supported by a sub-65% earnings payout ratio. But the most attractive attribute of the traditional insurance giant is its recent expansion into a global asset management titan with growth potential.

While many investors still view Manulife as a slow-moving insurance stock, the successful integration of Comvest Credit Partners in November 2025 has seen a major re-rating of the stock. The “new” Manulife, with newly acquired expertise in middle-market direct lending, is aggressively pivoting toward a capital-light, fee-based model.

As Manulife scales its private markets platform to tap into high-margin private credit through its massive distribution networks in Asia’s expanding wealth pools, a growth premium should appear on MFC stock beyond 2026.

Currently, Manulife Financial stock trades at a single-digit forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 9.6, even as Bay Street analysts forecast a double-digit 10.7% growth rate in earnings per share (EPS) growth rate over the next five years. The blue-chip stock appears too cheap to pass up.

TELUS stock: The high-yield recovery play

It’s one of the Big Three Canadian telecom giants, and industry headwinds engulfed TELUS stock, too, as the sector engaged in damaging price competition while incumbents were yet to recoup heavy capital investments and repair their balance sheets. A 9.2% dividend yield screams loudly to passive-income investors to buy the high-yield dividend play in 2026, before it goes away.

2026 marks a major turning point in TELUS’s financial cycle. The completion of its massive copper-to-fibre infrastructure build is finally reflected in the balance sheet as management refocuses on growing cash flow and paying down debt. A surge in free cash flow (FCF) will lift TELUS stock far above 2026 lows as it brings its dividend payout rate back into the 60% to 75% secure range.

Beyond telecom, TELUS’s digital health, agriculture division, and TELUS International segments provide diversified, tech-led growth with some artificial intelligence (AI) boosts. Investors have a “double-dip” opportunity on T stock: a high 9.2% dividend yield paired with a valuation recovery as the market recalibrates for cash flow growth, as the era of peak spending is over.

Exchange Income stock: The “picks and shovels” of infrastructure and defence

Exchange Income’s recent acquisition of MnM Aircraft Component Holdings (MACH 2) and its expanding role in aerospace and defence should be a growth driver for the diversified acquisition-oriented blue-chip stock as it taps into ever-growing defence budgets in 2026 and beyond.

EIF stock is often viewed as a monthly dividend stock that pays dividends more regularly than the majority of top TSX dividend stocks. Its proven acquisitions-led growth strategy turns it into a sophisticated industrial compounder that deserves premium valuation as Bay Street analysts project a strong 18% EPS growth potential over the next half-decade.

The Canadian blue-chip stock is an attractive growth-at-a-reasonable-price play for long-term-oriented investors, even as earlier investors celebrate a 110% total gain earned during the past 12 months. Beyond 2026, new investors should earn a 2.8% dividend yield on EIF’s monthly payouts, and expect capital gains to compound the returns on the blue-chip stock, which trades at a forward P/E of 20 today following five years of consistent double-digit revenue and earnings growth.

The growth stock provides the defensive stability of a blue-chip with the upside potential of an aggressive merger-and-acquisition engine.