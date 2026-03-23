3 Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Build Generational Wealth

These Canadian stocks operating in sectors with strong long-term tailwinds and boasting solid fundamentals could deliver solid returns.

MDA is scaling with a large backlog/pipeline in space infrastructure, Cameco has exposure to rising nuclear demand, and Aritzia is compounding through brand strength and U.S./digital expansion.

MDA Space, Cameco, and Aritzia are top Canadian stocks with potential to deliver solid growth.

Building generational wealth through equities means owning durable Canadian stocks with long runways, strong fundamentals, and leadership capable of compounding value over decades.

Building generational wealth through equities requires identifying businesses that can endure, adapt, and compound value over decades. The focus, therefore, should be on Canadian stocks with durable competitive advantages, consistent growth, and strong leadership teams.

Notably, businesses that stand out typically operate in sectors with strong long-term tailwinds and have solid fundamentals. They can consistently grow revenue and either generate solid profits today and/or deliver sustainable profits in the long term.

Against this background, here are three Canadian stocks with the potential to build generational wealth.

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MDA Space stock

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is one of the top Canadian stocks with the potential to build generational wealth. The company specializes in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration infrastructure, areas that are seeing rising demand as geopolitical tensions and digital connectivity needs accelerate globally.

In 2025, the space technology company delivered strong financial performance, with revenue increasing 50% year over year to $1.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose at a similar pace to $324 million, while the EBITDA margin was healthy at 20%.

MDA Space’s backlog remained strong at $4 billion, supporting a robust multi-year growth trajectory. Moreover, MDA’s opportunity pipeline is estimated at $40 billion over five years, including $10 billion in high-probability contracts.

With diversified exposure across government, defence, and commercial markets in North America and worldwide, MDA Space stock is well-positioned to deliver strong, profitable growth and help investors create generational wealth.

Cameco stock

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is another compelling Canadian stock with potential to build generational wealth. The leading uranium producer is strategically positioned to benefit from the growing shift toward cleaner and more reliable power sources.

Demand for electricity is rising rapidly, driven by trends such as electric vehicle adoption, decarbonization initiatives, and the expansion of energy-intensive AI data centres. These factors are likely to support Cameco’s growth, especially amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Cameco’s high-quality asset base, which includes some of the lowest-cost uranium reserves globally, adds to its competitive advantages. This enables resilience across commodity cycles. Its investments in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment further enhance its presence across the nuclear fuel supply chain, supporting diversified growth.

With disciplined production, long-term contracts, and strong exposure to rising uranium demand, Cameco is well-positioned to benefit from the renewed momentum in nuclear energy and deliver sustained capital appreciation.

Aritzia stock

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is an attractive stock for building wealth in the long run. Over the past several years, the company has delivered impressive financial performance led by brand loyalty, strong demand for its exclusive brands, and geographic and digital expansion.

For instance, its revenue and earnings have grown at average annualized rates of 23% and 19%, respectively, since 2020. This has driven its share price higher.

Looking ahead, boutique expansion, particularly in the U.S, and focus on new trends are likely to drive its financials. Moreover, continued investment in digital platforms and mobile experiences should further enhance reach and customer conversion.

While near-term risks such as tariffs and logistics costs may weigh on margins, disciplined inventory management and strong full-price selling provide a buffer. Overall, Aritzia remains well-positioned for sustained long-term growth.