The TFSA’s Hidden Fine Print When It Comes to Global Investments

Explore the benefits of a TFSA and how it can help you invest in global markets while avoiding unnecessary taxes.

However, Canadian-listed ETFs like the iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (XQQ) are a strategic choice to avoid withholding tax while gaining exposure to international markets.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) allows for tax-free investment in various global stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds on designated exchanges, but investment limits must be calculated using Canadian dollars to avoid penalties.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an efficient investment tool for Canadians to build tax‑free wealth. Yet many investors fail to unlock the full potential of a TFSA because they don’t fully understand the rules. Yes, there are penalties and hidden fine print, but the TFSA benefits far outweigh the tax charged on non-registered accounts. With a TFSA, you can invest in global stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds trading on the designated stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Source: Getty Images

TFSA’s hidden fine print for global investments

The TFSA rules are slightly different for global investments, as you must also comply with the tax laws of the country where the investment is made. Still, a TFSA gives you a benefit there.

Know your TFSA contribution limit

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) determines the TFSA contribution limit in Canadian dollars. So when you invest in the NYSE or LSE, you have to convert your investment in Canadian dollars using the exchange rate on the transaction date. This amount should not exceed your TFSA contribution limit, or you will face a penalty of 1% per month on the surplus amount.

For instance, Harry invested £1,000 in the iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF on March 20, 2026, to take advantage of the March dip. After conversion, this investment used up $1,831 of his TFSA contribution limit.

Income from global investments

You can invest in US and UK stocks through a TFSA. However, the income earned in the form of dividends is subject to withholding tax as per the foreign country’s tax laws. The U.S. has a 15% withholding tax, and that applies even in investments made through a TFSA. Interestingly, the capital gain earned from selling the investment asset remains tax-exempt.

This makes the TFSA particularly effective for growth stocks and ETFs on foreign exchanges. However, you can still earn tax-free dividends and also get exposure to non-Canadian markets by investing in a Canadian-listed ETF that holds foreign stocks.

A good example of it is the iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (XQQ). It replicates the Nasdaq 100 Index but is listed in Canada. Thus, it is not subject to US withholding tax. The XQQ ETF can give you exposure to some of the best artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, including Nvidia, Microsoft, and Broadcom.

Why the TFSA is ideal for growth

The Nasdaq ETF continues to grow in every technological disruption, as the world’s best tech companies are listed here. If ever Anthropic or OpenAI decides to get listed, Nasdaq might be their preferred choice. It’s not only tech, but Nasdaq also has exposure to the Communications, Consumer Discretionary, and Utilities segments. Whenever a trend picks up, the weightage of a stock increases.

With a TFSA, you can capture these opportunities tax‑free. Think of it like planting 100 seeds — even if only a few grow into trees, they can generate wealth that outweighs the rest.

Investing in a TFSA as a non-resident

The TFSA is subject to Canadian Income Tax rules, and according to those rules, you may become a non-resident if you are out of Canada for more than 183 days. The tax benefits depend on the residency status for tax purposes.

Non‑residents should avoid contributing to a TFSA, as contributions may trigger a 1% monthly penalty. However, your contribution room will continue to accumulate because it does not have an immediate impact on your tax liability.