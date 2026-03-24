2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

Maximize your chances of achieving lasting wealth growth by buying and holding these two top TSX stocks in your self-directed portfolio.

While everyone has unique needs, goals, and circumstances, the general goal for stock market investors is to build lasting wealth. Stock market investing in the current geopolitical climate might feel challenging. The volatility riddling stock markets worldwide makes it less appealing to invest in growth stocks due to the higher degree of capital risk such investments pose.

However, the current economic landscape is not all doom and gloom. If you have a long investment horizon, the short-term volatility plaguing stock markets right now should not dictate how you invest. Rather, you should consider the long game and make the most of the situation.

In this environment, taking positions in TSX stocks like MDA Space (TSX:MDA) and Telus (TSX:T) can help you achieve long-term and sustainable wealth growth.

MDA stock boasts the kind of long-term growth momentum that can make early investors significantly wealthier. Telus offers the kind of defensive income that combines with long-term capital appreciation to anchor your portfolio and inject stability into it. These two can give you an excellent balance of growth and stability in your portfolio.

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MDA Space

MDA Space stock is the fuel that can help investors see skyrocketing growth in 2026 and beyond. The $5.7 billion market-cap TSX company headquartered in Brampton is a business that services the growing space industry worldwide through advanced technology, solutions, and services. Earlier this month, the company became officially cross-listed on the New York Stock Exchange, indicating what might be on the way for the stock and its investors in the coming years.

The growing demand for satellites and space exploration requires businesses that can help the industry grow through the necessary services and solutions. MDA Space has established itself as one of the biggest players in this space. It is set to benefit from key industry tailwinds, including an increased focus on defence and space infrastructure spending by governments.

This space tech company already has a massive $4 billion backlog that shows solid revenue visibility. As of this writing, it trades for $45.13 per share and is too attractively priced to ignore.

Telus

Where there might be a degree of risk with MDA Space stock, Telus stock offers the stability that an anchor holding can offer in a self-directed investment portfolio. The $28.2 billion market-cap company is one of Canada’s Big Three Telcos, second only to BCE in terms of market capitalization. The company is rapidly positioning itself to become a global tech powerhouse.

It has long been a reliable dividend stock, but there might be a change in tack with its approach to quarterly payouts. Over the last year, there has been a shift from aggressive dividend growth to sustainable growth. The company’s management is leaning toward protecting the payout while fixing its balance sheet.

As of this writing, Telus stock trades for $18.08 per share and pays its investors $0.4184 per share each quarter, translating to a juicy 9.3% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

Telus can be an excellent pick for reliable dividend income and capital appreciation. Growth-focused investors can enjoy the potential for multi-bagger returns through stocks like MDA Space. Combined, these two can help you on your way to achieving sustainable wealth growth.