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3 TSX Dividend Stocks for Investors Who Want to Stop Watching the Market

Calm investors don’t chase hype. They buy steady dividend businesses that keep paying through the noise.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Dollarama keeps growing when shoppers trade down, but its tiny yield and high valuation raise risk.
  • Canadian National delivers steady cash flow, buybacks, and a solid dividend backed by an essential rail network.
  • Fortis offers predictable utility earnings and a long streak of dividend hikes, with guided payout growth through 2030.

Being a calm investor is not a personality trait. It’s a strategy. Markets love to test your nerves with angsty headlines, surprise rate moves, and sudden rotations that make yesterday’s winners look silly. But a calm dividend investor doesn’t need to win every week. She just needs to own businesses that keep paying, keep growing, and keep showing up with steady results.

If your goal is a portfolio that earns in the background while you get on with your life, these three TSX stocks have been doing exactly that — through all the boring quarters and through the ones that made everyone else nervous. Over time, that steadiness can do more for your wealth than the adrenaline rush of chasing the hottest trade on the TSX.

man gives stopping gesture

Source: Getty Images

DOL

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) sells everyday essentials and small “treat yourself” items at prices that keep shoppers coming back. When budgets tighten, value retail becomes a habit, not a choice, which can turn uncertain economic stretches into surprisingly strong growth. Over the last year, Dollarama also sharpened its international story, continuing to build out Dollarcity in Latin America and beginning the work to transform Australia’s The Reject Shop after its acquisition.

Dollarama reported its full fiscal year 2026 results today, and the headline numbers were strong — but the market’s reaction wasn’t positive. Full-year sales rose 13.1% to $7.3 billion and diluted EPS increased 13.7% to $4.73. In Q4 specifically, sales grew 11.7% to $2.1 billion and EPS came in at $1.43, beating analyst estimates of $1.41.

But shares fell almost 10% today on concerns about slowing Canadian same-store sales growth — up only 1.5% in Q4, partly due to weather and a calendar shift — and the cost drag from international expansion, including integration costs in Australia and losses in Mexico. Management raised the quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share, signalling confidence in the business.

For calm investors, the stock selloff could be interesting. The core Canadian business remains highly profitable, and the international expansion costs are known and finite. The stock is no longer as obviously cheap as it was a year ago, with a P/E still sitting in the mid-30s even after today’s drop, but the dip could be a nice opportunity to start or add to a position.

CNR

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) connects ports, factories, farms, and resource projects across the continent, and that network value doesn’t go out of style. Over the last year, CN has focused on the basics that matter most in uncertain times: service, productivity, and cost control, while also returning capital through buybacks and showing discipline in its spending plans.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, CN reported revenues of $4.46 billion, net income of $1.248 billion, and diluted EPS of $2.03, while improving its operating ratio to 61.2%. For full-year 2025, revenues were $17.304 billion, net income was $4.720 billion, diluted EPS was $7.57, and free cash flow reached $3.34 billion. CN also raised its quarterly dividend 3% to $0.915 per share for Q1 2026, marking 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.

FTS

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is the textbook calm-investor dividend stock because it runs regulated utilities. It earns returns by investing in power and gas infrastructure that customers rely on every day, which makes cash flow feel predictable even when markets don’t. Over the last year, Fortis reinforced the two things calm dividend investors care about most: a clear growth plan and a clear payout-growth plan. It rolled out a larger five-year capital plan of $28.8 billion aimed at driving long-term rate base growth of about 7%, and it extended a remarkable streak to 52 consecutive years of dividend increases.

For 2025, Fortis reported net earnings of $1.7 billion, or $3.40 per share, and adjusted net earnings per share of $3.53, up from $3.28 in 2024. In the fourth quarter, net earnings came in at $422 million, or $0.83 per share, versus $396 million, or $0.79 per share, a year earlier. Valuation and income remain the hook, with the stock recently trading around a P/E near 22.3 and offering a dividend yield around 3.2%. Management is targeting annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2030.

Bottom line

If you want a portfolio that earns in the background and lets you ignore most of the market noise, these three stocks reward patience in different ways. Dollarama gives you a compounder with a strong long-term track record, though today’s results are a reminder that even the most resilient businesses can disappoint on any given quarter. CN gives you a infrastructure franchise with three decades of unbroken dividend growth. Fortis gives you the most boring and arguably most reliable income stream on the TSX, with 52 consecutive years of dividend increases and a clear roadmap through 2030.

Watch for how the market digests Dollarama’s full results over the next few sessions — today’s selloff may resolve into a better entry point for long-term investors.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT ON A $7,000 INVESTMENTPAYOUT FREQUENCY
DOL$168.5441$0.42$17.22Quarterly
CNR$139.3150$3.66$183Quarterly
FTS$75.9292$2.54$233.68Quarterly

If you want the best TSX dividend stocks for calm investors, you want businesses that keep earning in the background so you can get on with your life while your portfolio does its job.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Dollarama, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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