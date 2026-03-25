Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Dividend Stock Up 70% That’s Still the Cream of the TSX Crop

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Up 70% That’s Still the Cream of the TSX Crop

Saputo’s big run looks driven by real margin gains and sharper execution, not just market hype.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Saputo sells everyday dairy products worldwide, so demand stays steady even when the economy slows.
  • It’s improving profitability through efficiency and portfolio cleanups, including selling most of its Argentina business.
  • The stock is near highs, and dairy risks like competition or recalls can still hit results.

A stock can still be a great investment even after a 70% surge. The business simply has to improve enough to justify the move in the share price. And that’s the key part investors sometimes miss: A big run-up is not always hype. Sometimes it’s the market finally catching up to stronger earnings, better margins, and a clearer strategy. When that happens, a stock can still be worth buying if the long-term story looks stronger than the recent chart looks scary.

If you’re a long-term investor looking for a Canadian consumer staples stock with improving fundamentals, Saputo (TSX:SAP) is worth a close look.

child looks at variety of flavors at ice cream store

Source: Getty Images

Saputo: A Global Dairy Business Getting Sharper

Saputo is one of Canada’s best-known food companies, but it is also a genuinely global dairy business. It sells cheese, milk, cream, butter, and a long list of dairy products across Canada, the United States, Australia, Argentina, and the United Kingdom. That gives the company scale, brand reach, and a business built around products people keep buying in good times and bad.

Over the last year, the story has been less about flashy expansion and more about getting sharper. Saputo has been leaning into efficiency initiatives, margin improvement, and portfolio cleanup. Just last month, it agreed to sell an 80% interest in its Argentina operations — a deal that values the total Argentina business at about $855 million, with Saputo expected to receive about $543 million in cash proceeds upon close. That is the kind of decision smart managers make when they want a company to get better, not just bigger.

The operating progress has been showing up in results. Saputo’s fiscal third-quarter 2026 release noted operational improvements from capital investments, better efficiency, and commercial execution. This isn’t just a dairy company hoping for better milk prices, but a company actively trying to improve how it runs. So let’s dig in deeper.

The earnings case

The earnings were strong. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Saputo reported revenue of $4.89 billion, down 2% year over year, but adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 18% to $492 million. Net earnings jumped 41% to $220 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 10.1% from 8.4% a year earlier. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, adjusted EBITDA totalled $1.53 billion, up 9.8% from the prior year. Those are the kinds of numbers that help explain why the dividend stock has moved so much.

The quality of that improvement matters too. Revenue dipped, but profitability climbed sharply. That usually tells you management is getting more disciplined on costs, mix, and operations. In a consumer staples business, that can be a very attractive setup because investors are not relying only on top-line growth to make the stock work.

Saputo’s dividend

Saputo pays a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, annualizing to $0.80, for a yield of about 1.8% at current prices. That’s a modest yield, but I’d argue that the real return case here rests on earnings improvement and capital appreciation rather than income. Investors buying Saputo for a large yield will be disappointed; investors buying it for the long-term compounding story are in the right frame of mind.

Valuation

Valuation is the honest trade-off here. After a 70% run, Saputo trades at a trailing P/E of 28 and a forward P/E of 20. That is not obviously cheap for a commodity food business where raw milk makes up roughly 85% of the cost of goods sold. For the valuation to hold or expand, Saputo needs to keep delivering on efficiency and margins. Any miss, a recall, or weaker regional conditions can hurt sentiment quickly. (Saputo recently recalled select U.S. cottage cheese products, which is worth keeping in mind.) Still, for a company improving operations this visibly, the stock can still fit a buy-and-hold case if you believe the margin expansion story has more runway.

Bottom line

If you want a Canadian consumer staples stock that has some momentum behind it but still looks built to last, Saputo makes a reasonable case. It is not the cheapest stock on the TSX, and it is not primarily an income stock — the 1.8% yield is real but modest. It has a global dairy platform, a more focused strategy after the Argentina divestiture, and earnings momentum that looks real rather than imagined.

For a forever-hold investor with patience for a commodity-adjacent business, it still looks like one of the steadier names on the TSX.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 10% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Contrarian investors might want to start nibbling on this top TSX stock.

Read more »

Traffic jam with rows of slow cars
Dividend Stocks

4 TSX Stocks to Buy if the Economy Slows but Doesn’t Break

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In a soft-landing economy, essential businesses often outperform because cash flow stays steadier than GDP headlines.

Read more »

woman gazes forward out window to future
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Stocks Built to Reward Patient Investors in 2026 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In a headline-driven 2026, buy-and-hold can win by sticking with businesses that customers and the economy need no matter what.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Kay Ng

These dividend stocks are good considerations for income and price gains over the next five years.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

2 Passive-Income ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These two funds are reliable and offer yields above 4%, making them among the best ETFs that passive-income seekers can…

Read more »

runner ties laces to prepare for speed
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even a small $2,000 investment can kick off a re-investable income stream if you focus on sustainable high-yield payouts.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 Stocks for $1,350 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to get a passive income boost? Here's how this $30,000 portfolio could earn $1,350 per year (and more) over…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and other dividend growers worth owning for decades and decades.

Read more »