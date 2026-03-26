2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

A $1,000 investment split between two reasonably cheap stocks offers capital growth and reliable income in the current market environment.

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is the cash‑flow anchor—a $3.9B oilfield‑services firm with Q4 2025 net income +63% and FCF +126%, a recent 29% dividend hike, and ~50% YTD gains; a $1,000 split between the two balances growth and resilience.

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) is the growth pick—Canada’s largest outpatient clinic operator with record 2025 revenue up 52% to $1.4B, a large acquisition pipeline and AI integration, trading near $3.73.

TSX volatility from geopolitical headlines has created buying opportunities despite a modest YTD gain (≈0.54%), with rebounds and pullbacks opening selective entry points.

The TSX hit a record closing early this month, but has since blown hot and cold depending on geopolitical headlines. After posting its lowest closing level in three months on March 20, the index staged a major comeback on the 23rd. Investors hope a firm diplomatic de-escalation and a return to global oil supply normalcy comes soon to sustain the recovery.

As of this writing, Canada’s main stock market is up 0.54% year-to-date, with 4 of 11 primary sectors in positive territory. The bright spot is that this war-triggered volatility has opened buying opportunities.

If you have $1,000 to invest, WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) and CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) are two reasonably cheap stocks to buy right now. The former has strong growth potential, while the latter boasts strong cash flow. This pair can capture the upside while providing a buffer against volatility.

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Evolving growth story

WELL Health is Canada’s largest owner and operator of outpatient medical clinics. The $957 million practitioner-focused, digital-first healthcare company has developed a comprehensive end-to-end healthcare system that benefits both healthcare providers and patients.

The healthcare stock rose to prominence during the 2020 pandemic, but remains an evolving growth story. WELL has fallen 29% over the past year and currently trades at $3.73 per share (-6.5% year-to-date). However, high-velocity growth is on the horizon, as evidenced by the record revenue in 2025. The 52-week high is $6.08.

In the 12 months ending December 31, 2025, annual revenue rose 52% year-over-year to a record $1.4 billion. Its Chairman and CEO, Hamed Shahbazi, said, “2025 was a defining year for WELL.” Adjusted net income climbed 1,481% to $126.5 million versus 2024, while operating free cash flow (FCF) increased 19% to $58.2 million from a year ago.

According to Shahbazi, WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada. “With the expansion of our credit facility and the largest acquisition pipeline in our history, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth in our highest-return market while unlocking value from our US portfolio,” he added.

Management’s aggressive acquisition strategy and the integration of AI-driven clinical tools will help achieve growth targets in 2026. The active acquisition pipeline focuses on higher-margin primary care and diagnostics assets. For this year, the annual revenue guidance is between $1.55 billion and $1.65 billion.

Cash generator

CES Energy Solutions is a vital player in North America’s Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. The $3.9 billion company provides technically advanced consumable chemical solutions across the oilfield lifecycle, from drilling and completion to production. This mid-cap stock is not mispriced, though dirt-cheap relative to its earnings growth.

At $18.39 per share, CEU is up nearly 50% year-to-date. Current investors also partake in the modest 0.98% dividend. Because of the significant FCF in Q4 2025, the Board recently approved a 29% dividend hike. In the three months ending December 31, 2025, net income and FCF increased 63% and 126% year-over-year, respectively, to $68.3 million and $78.4 million.

The capital-light, asset-light, and high-service intensity business model is a competitive advantage. Expect CES Energy Solutions to continue generating resilient revenue streams and recurring cash flows, notwithstanding short-term swings in drilling activities.

Smart approach

A $1,000 investment split equally between WELL Health and CES Energy Solutions is a smart approach to the current environment. It combines a growth engine and a cash flow machine while waiting for the market to normalize.