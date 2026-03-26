Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Given their well-established businesses, reliable cash flows, and consistent dividend payouts, these four dividend stocks stand out as compelling buys in the current market environment.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TC Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Bank of Nova Scotia, and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust are top dividend stocks offering stability and steady income.
  • TC Energy and CNQ are benefiting from solid growth strategies and favorable energy prices.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia offers reliable dividends, supported by its strategic repositioning and diversified international revenue streams. Meanwhile, SmartCentres REIT delivers an attractive yield backed by a strong tenant base and a robust development pipeline.

Dividend stocks are essential for a well-balanced portfolio, offering both steady income and stability. With established operations and steady cash flows, these companies are generally more resilient during periods of market volatility. Additionally, reinvesting dividends can significantly boost long-term returns through compounding. With that in mind, here are four top dividend stocks to consider in today’s uncertain market environment.

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up

Source: Getty Images

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) operates a vast pipeline network that transports roughly 30% of the natural gas consumed in North America under long-term agreements. It also owns power-generation assets with a total capacity of 4.65 gigawatts. Notably, about 98% of its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is derived from rate-regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts.

This stable business model makes its financial performance less sensitive to economic cycles and broader macroeconomic conditions, supporting consistent dividend growth. TC Energy has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and currently offers an attractive yield of around 3.95%.

Looking ahead, rising natural gas demand and increased production across North America could drive further growth. The company plans to invest $6–$7 billion annually to capitalize on these opportunities. Supported by these expansion plans, management projects adjusted EBITDA growth of 3–5% annually through 2028, supporting the sustainability of its future dividend payouts.

Canadian Natural Resources

Another top dividend stock I’m bullish on is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), which has delivered an impressive 20% annualized dividend growth over the past 26 years. The company owns large, low-risk, high-value reserves that require relatively low capital reinvestment. Combined with its efficient operations and low breakeven costs, the company enjoys strong margins and robust cash flow generation. These solid cash flows have enabled CNQ to consistently raise its dividend, with its forward yield currently around 3.68%.

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, crude oil and natural gas prices are likely to remain elevated in the near to medium term, which should benefit CNQ. The company also plans to invest $6.4 billion this year to enhance its production capabilities. Backed by higher commodity prices and ongoing expansion, CNQ appears well-positioned to sustain and grow its dividend payouts in the coming years.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is another attractive option for income-focused investors, backed by a long history of consistent dividend payouts dating back to 1833 and a solid yield of around 4.55%. With diversified revenue streams and a broad suite of financial services across more than 55 countries, the bank generates stable, reliable cash flows that support its regular shareholder distributions.

Additionally, BNS is undergoing a strategic repositioning, focusing on expanding its more stable and profitable North American operations while reducing exposure to higher-risk Latin American markets. Coupled with improving fundamentals, these efforts could strengthen its financial performance and cash flow generation, helping sustain its dividend payments over the long term.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) owns and operates a retail-focused portfolio of 198 strategically located properties across Canada. Its tenant base is strong, with 95% of tenants having regional or national presence and about 60% providing essential services. This resilience supports high occupancy levels across economic cycles, enabling the REIT to generate stable financials and cash flows. Backed by this strength, SmartCentres offers an attractive dividend yield of around 6.89%.

Moreover, SmartCentres has a robust development pipeline of 87.4 million square feet, with approximately 0.8 million square feet currently under construction. With its consistently high occupancy rates and ongoing expansion initiatives, the REIT is well-positioned to drive financial growth and continue delivering attractive income to its unitholders.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and another fast grower that might be worth holding for decades.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

My 5 Favourite Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These five stocks all generate stable cash flow and offer attractive dividend yields, making them five of the best to…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Primed to Surge in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

These two top blue-chip Canadian stocks look well-positioned for a big move higher in 2026 and over the long-term, for…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $1,000 investment split between two reasonably cheap stocks offers capital growth and reliable income in the current market environment.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Every Income Investor Should Own

| Andrew Walker

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Dividend Stocks Worth Locking in for Decades of Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong underlying businesses, consistent dividend payouts, and clear growth prospects, these two dividend stocks make compelling additions to…

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Energy Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Utility Stocks in 2026

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Fortis is Canada's top utility stock, with a 52-year track record of rising dividends as it benefits from strong electricity…

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Stocks to Own When Markets Get Nervous

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When investors flee risk, the market usually rewards businesses that enjoy steady demand.

Read more »