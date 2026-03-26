4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Given their well-established businesses, reliable cash flows, and consistent dividend payouts, these four dividend stocks stand out as compelling buys in the current market environment.

Bank of Nova Scotia offers reliable dividends, supported by its strategic repositioning and diversified international revenue streams. Meanwhile, SmartCentres REIT delivers an attractive yield backed by a strong tenant base and a robust development pipeline.

Dividend stocks are essential for a well-balanced portfolio, offering both steady income and stability. With established operations and steady cash flows, these companies are generally more resilient during periods of market volatility. Additionally, reinvesting dividends can significantly boost long-term returns through compounding. With that in mind, here are four top dividend stocks to consider in today’s uncertain market environment.

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TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) operates a vast pipeline network that transports roughly 30% of the natural gas consumed in North America under long-term agreements. It also owns power-generation assets with a total capacity of 4.65 gigawatts. Notably, about 98% of its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is derived from rate-regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts.

This stable business model makes its financial performance less sensitive to economic cycles and broader macroeconomic conditions, supporting consistent dividend growth. TC Energy has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and currently offers an attractive yield of around 3.95%.

Looking ahead, rising natural gas demand and increased production across North America could drive further growth. The company plans to invest $6–$7 billion annually to capitalize on these opportunities. Supported by these expansion plans, management projects adjusted EBITDA growth of 3–5% annually through 2028, supporting the sustainability of its future dividend payouts.

Canadian Natural Resources

Another top dividend stock I’m bullish on is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), which has delivered an impressive 20% annualized dividend growth over the past 26 years. The company owns large, low-risk, high-value reserves that require relatively low capital reinvestment. Combined with its efficient operations and low breakeven costs, the company enjoys strong margins and robust cash flow generation. These solid cash flows have enabled CNQ to consistently raise its dividend, with its forward yield currently around 3.68%.

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, crude oil and natural gas prices are likely to remain elevated in the near to medium term, which should benefit CNQ. The company also plans to invest $6.4 billion this year to enhance its production capabilities. Backed by higher commodity prices and ongoing expansion, CNQ appears well-positioned to sustain and grow its dividend payouts in the coming years.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is another attractive option for income-focused investors, backed by a long history of consistent dividend payouts dating back to 1833 and a solid yield of around 4.55%. With diversified revenue streams and a broad suite of financial services across more than 55 countries, the bank generates stable, reliable cash flows that support its regular shareholder distributions.

Additionally, BNS is undergoing a strategic repositioning, focusing on expanding its more stable and profitable North American operations while reducing exposure to higher-risk Latin American markets. Coupled with improving fundamentals, these efforts could strengthen its financial performance and cash flow generation, helping sustain its dividend payments over the long term.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) owns and operates a retail-focused portfolio of 198 strategically located properties across Canada. Its tenant base is strong, with 95% of tenants having regional or national presence and about 60% providing essential services. This resilience supports high occupancy levels across economic cycles, enabling the REIT to generate stable financials and cash flows. Backed by this strength, SmartCentres offers an attractive dividend yield of around 6.89%.

Moreover, SmartCentres has a robust development pipeline of 87.4 million square feet, with approximately 0.8 million square feet currently under construction. With its consistently high occupancy rates and ongoing expansion initiatives, the REIT is well-positioned to drive financial growth and continue delivering attractive income to its unitholders.