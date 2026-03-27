$50K TFSA: How to Structure for Constant Income

A $50,000 TFSA built for practically constant income shouldn’t lean on one giant yielder and hope for the best. A smarter structure uses layers: a smaller high-yield booster, a dependable monthly income stock in the middle, and a steadier real estate name as the foundation. That way, the TFSA keeps producing income regularly without becoming one big risk bucket. If you’re a Canadian investor looking to put a $50,000 TFSA to work right now or are just planning ahead for the future, here’s how that structure could look.

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Dividend 15 Split: The High-Octane Monthly Payer for a Smaller Slice of Your Portfolio

Dividend 15 Split (TSX:DFN) is the spicy part of our mix. It is an investment corporation that holds a portfolio of 15 high-quality Canadian dividend stocks and is built specifically to pay monthly cash dividends. That sounds lovely, and right now, the yield is very high.

The monthly distribution is $0.10 per Class A share, or $1.20 annualized, netting out to a current yield of about 16%. The catch is that split-share structures are riskier than plain vanilla income stocks. When the underlying portfolio falls, the Class A shares absorb the impact first. That’s why this investment works best as a smaller slice, not the whole meal.

Diversified Royalty: Calm Monthly Income From Lots of Canadian Brands

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV) is a much calmer monthly payer. It owns royalty interests tied to several consumer-facing businesses. Instead of relying on one store chain or one sector, it collects cash from a basket of brands. Over the last year, it kept expanding its funding flexibility, including a $60 million convertible debenture offering, while still maintaining its monthly payout.

The board recently approved a monthly dividend of $0.02375 per share, equal to $0.285 annualized. At recent prices, the yield sits around 6.7% — much easier to trust than a sky-high number with no cushion. That’s why DIV fits in the middle of an income TFSA. The valuation looks reasonably fair with a market cap around $682 million. It’s not a screaming bargain, but it’s a useful monthly income payer with a diversified royalty model and considerably less drama than DFN.

Granite REIT: The Industrial Anchor With Monthly Distributions

Granite REIT (TSX: GRT.UN) is the anchor. It owns industrial real estate (mainly warehouses and logistics properties in North America and Europe) and that gives the portfolio a sturdier backbone. This is the kind of business that benefits when supply chains keep moving and tenants need modern space.

Granite pays out monthly, with an annual distribution of $3.55 per unit. At the current unit price near $82, that’s a yield just over 4%. The earnings support the case. In 2025, FFO rose to $363 million or $5.91 per unit, and adjusted FFO reached $319.8 million or $5.21 per unit. Fourth-quarter AFFO payout ratio held at 66% — a comfortable place for a monthly payer. Occupancy reached 98% at year-end, and committed occupancy was 98.6% by late February. That’s the kind of consistency a TFSA income strategy needs as its foundation.

Bottom line

Put the three together, and the structure makes sense. DFN adds punch with its 16% monthly yield. DIV adds dependable monthly cash from multiple royalties with far less structural risk. Granite adds industrial real estate strength, monthly distributions, and steady FFO growth as the foundation. None of this makes the investments risk-free — nothing does. But if your goal is practically constant income without betting everything on one shaky stock, this is a smart way to do it.