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Canada’s Infrastructure Boom Is Coming, and the Time to Invest Is Now

Canada’s infrastructure push is already showing up in Badger’s results, and 2026 could be even bigger.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Canada's infrastructure boom is backed by government spending commitments and major pension funds actively seeking domestic projects to deploy capital into.
  • Badger Infrastructure Solutions provides hydro-vac excavation services across North America, giving investors broad exposure to utilities, telecom, energy, and municipal construction.
  • Despite a 25% pullback from January highs, Badger's 2025 fundamentals were strong and its 2026 fleet expansion plan signals continued growth confidence.

Canada’s infrastructure boom looks a lot less like a distant idea these days and a lot more like a slow-moving reality. The country needs more housing, more power, more grid capacity, more industrial facilities, and more repair work on existing systems. On top of that, AI and data-centre demand are pushing utilities and infrastructure planners to think bigger and faster. That creates a pretty friendly backdrop for companies tied to digging, building, and maintaining the real economy. If you’re a Canadian investor looking to position ahead of that wave, the window to buy before the shovels hit the ground is now.

heavy construction machines needed for infrastructure buildout

Source: Getty Images

Governments Are Spending, and Pension Capital Is Circling

The Bank of Canada’s January 2026 Monetary Policy Report was clear that government spending, including ongoing investment in infrastructure, is expected to contribute to growth, and that as businesses adjust to the new trade environment and governments increase infrastructure spending, some modest strengthening in investment is expected. That matters for TSX investors because infrastructure spending often follows exactly those kinds of economic adjustments.

The institutional money is also starting to move. HOOPP — the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, one of Canada’s largest pension funds with over $130 billion in net assets — has stated publicly that it sees a real opportunity for Canadian pension plans to lean into domestic infrastructure opportunities, and that it has money it would love to invest in Canada to help the economic engine and improve productivity.

HOOPP has joined a coalition of major Canadian and Australian pension funds in a first-of-its-kind infrastructure investment pact, with a focus on removing the frictions that are preventing large-scale capital deployment in both countries. When institutional capital starts circling infrastructure projects, the market often moves before the dozers do. That’s the part TSX investors should notice.

Consider BDGI

That brings us to Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX: BDGI). It’s not a glamorous name, and that’s part of the appeal. Badger provides non-destructive excavation and related services across North America, mainly through hydro-vac trucks, helping contractors and asset owners dig safely around buried infrastructure. That means exposure to utilities, telecom, energy, municipal work, and industrial construction without having to guess which single project will matter most.

The business results are strong. Badger reported full-year 2025 revenue of US$831.7 million, up 12%, with adjusted EBITDA of US$198.2 million, up 13%, and adjusted net earnings per share rising 21% to US$2.04. Revenue per truck per month rose 5% in 2025 and the fleet ended the year at 1,723 units, up 5% — the actual demand was real, not just accounting noise. Management plans to build between 270 and 310 units in 2026, implying net fleet growth of 7% to 10%.

Shares of BDGI hit an all-time high of $82.57 in January but have since pulled back sharply, trading near $62 today. That’s a roughly 25% correction from the peak. The pullback appears to reflect broader market volatility and some earnings-day selling after Q4 EPS came in below estimates, despite record revenue.

For a long-term Foolish investor, that kind of pullback on strong fundamentals can be a buying opportunity rather than a warning. But it does change the entry-point calculus, and the P/E near 25.7 still asks you to pay up for growth.

Bottom line

The infrastructure opportunity in Canada is real, it’s multi-year, and it’s backed by both government spending commitments and institutional capital looking for a home. Badger doesn’t need to guess which projects get funded — it benefits from all of them. The fleet expansion plan, the revenue-per-truck improvement, and the positioning across utilities, telecom, and energy make it one of the cleaner TSX ways to play the theme.

The main risks are clear: infrastructure spending timelines can slip, the valuation still prices in growth, and the recent price correction is a reminder that the market can be impatient even when the fundamentals are intact. But if you believe the boom is coming — and the evidence suggests it is — Badger looks like the kind of stock that earns its place in a long-term TSX portfolio.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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