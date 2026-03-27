If your TFSA feels behind at 30, these three TSX growth stocks show how consistency plus strong businesses can close the gap.

What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 for Canadians — and How to Grow Yours

Aritzia is growing fast in the U.S., but a high valuation leaves little room for mistakes.

If your TFSA balance at 30 feels behind, take a breath. Most people build it in messy bursts, not in a straight line. CRA data for the 2023 contribution year shows Canadians aged 30 to 34 held an average TFSA fair market value of $16,760 — a number that surprises a lot of high achievers who assume everyone else has their accounts maxed out.

If you’re in your early 30s and trying to build wealth inside a TFSA without overthinking it, this is an easy formula: pick quality businesses, contribute consistently, and let time do the compounding. Here are three Canadian growth stocks worth considering.

[Related: TFSA strategies for Canadians in their 30s]

Source: Getty Images

Aritzia: A High-Growth Clothing Retailer Building a U.S. Empire

Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) looks relevant right now, especially in the U.S. In its third quarter of fiscal 2026, Aritzia delivered record net revenue of $1.04 billion (amounting to a blazing-fast 43% increase year over year), with same-store sales growing 34% across all channels and geographies. U.S. net revenue rose 54%, reflecting accelerating brand awareness south of the border. The momentum came from new and repositioned boutiques, a mobile app launch, and sharper expense control that helped boost profitability.

The most important development for investors to be aware of is the company’s recent tariff disclosure. Management guided for full-year fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.5% to 17.0%, but noted that without tariff headwinds, margins would be running at an even better 19.3% to 19.8%. Keep an eye on Aritzia’s margins as trade policy evolves.

Aritzia stock has traded around 40 times trailing earnings, which doesn’t leave a lot of room for grace if sales cool or markdowns creep up. But for a 30-year-old TFSA investor with a long horizon and some tolerance for volatility, this is the kind of brand-building story that can compound over a decade.

Boyd Group Services: The Collision Repair Compounder

Boyd Group (TSX: BYD) stands out today because the repair-and-rebuild economy keeps humming, and Boyd keeps scaling while nudging margins higher. It runs collision repair brands across North America, benefiting when vehicles on the road get older, repairs become more complex, and insurers keep the work flowing.

Full-year 2025 sales increased 2.4% to $3.1 billion, including incremental sales from 119 new locations. The company ended the year with two consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth, along with solid year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin improvement. The acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center — Boyd’s largest ever — closed in January 2026 and is being integrated into the business on schedule. Approximately 44% those locations have been converted to Boyd’s IT platforms and branding, with full conversion expected in the second quarter.

There are also two fresh signals worth noting. An independent director bought about $831,000 worth of shares at an average price of $193, amounting to the largest insider purchase in the past 12 months — and at a price above where the stock has been trading. What’s more, Jefferies issued a “Buy” rating on Boyd as recently as March 20.

The valuation comes with a warning label, though. Boyd’s trailing P/E of 159 looks eye-watering because of acquisition costs and adjustments. But cash generation and margins matter more than headline EPS here.

GFL Environmental: The Garbage Compounder That Just Outgrew Its Ontario HQ

GFL Environmental (TSX: GFL) is boring in the best way. It does waste collection, transfer, recycling, and environmental services across North America. (Garbage doesn’t take a quarter off.) In Q4 2025, GFL reported a 7.3% revenue increase with a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin, and management projects 2026 revenue guidance of $7 billion, representing approximately 8% growth.

A notable development changes the context slightly for Canadian TFSA investors. In January, GFL relocated its executive headquarters from Vaughan, Ontario to Miami Beach, Florida, while retaining Ontario as its jurisdiction of incorporation and maintaining its TSX listing. Management said that the U.S. now represents over two-thirds of GFL’s revenue, with more than half generated in the Southeastern region, and they expect the move to increase U.S. investor visibility.

The stock remains on the TSX and qualifies for TFSA holding, but the centre of gravity is shifting south.

Bottom line

The average TFSA holding of $16,760 for Canadians aged 30 to 34 is trivia, not a scoreboard. Use it as a reality check, then move on.

ATZ offers growth and brand momentum in the U.S., but you’re paying up for a quality business, and tariff pressure is a real variable to monitor. BYD offers steady repair-economy demand with a major acquisition now integrating. GFL offers cash-flow potential with pricing power and a clear 2026 growth roadmap, now operating as a more U.S.-weighted business than its Canadian roots suggest.

To boost your TFSA balance, keep showing up with contributions and invest in businesses you can hold through noise. Soon, your TFSA could start looking a lot less average.