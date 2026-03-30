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3 TSX Stocks Built to Earn, Pay, and Endure

The safest bets are often Canada’s cash-generating “engine” companies tied to energy and global demand.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Enbridge turns contracted pipeline cash flow into a big, growing dividend, but it’s sensitive to rate spikes.
  • Nutrien rides global food demand and can keep paying through the fertilizer cycle, even when pricing swings.
  • Suncor’s integrated oil model supports dividends and buybacks, though results still hinge on crude and refining margins.

Canada’s stock market has a core that doesn’t quit. Energy moves through it. Fertilizer feeds it. Oil sands fund it. When global demand keeps showing up, the TSX’s biggest engines convert it into cash flow — and that cash flow comes back to shareholders in the form of dividends, buybacks, and compounding per-share value.

For Canadian investors who want exposure to that engine without needing a perfect economic backdrop, three names stand out right now: Enbridge, Nutrien, and Suncor. Each offers durable demand, real cash generation, and a management team that keeps returning capital while still investing for the next leg of growth.

Tractor spraying a field of wheat

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge: Long-Life Infrastructure With a Yield That Keeps Growing

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is built around pipelines and utilities that keep earning through cycles. It operates major crude oil and natural gas pipelines, gas distribution utilities, and related energy infrastructure — most of it earning through contracted or regulated frameworks that don’t depend on commodity prices cooperating. That stability is the whole investment case.

In 2025, Enbridge reported adjusted earnings of $6 billion, or $2.85 per share, and distributable cash flow of $11.2 billion, or $5.28 per share. It raised its dividend to $3.77 per share annualized, extending its track record of annual increases. The stock recently carried a market cap around $160.7 billion, a trailing P/E around 22.8, and a dividend yield around 5.3%.

The upside case is straightforward: if rates stay calm and North American energy demand holds, Enbridge keeps compounding through its dividend and rate-base growth. The risks are real — regulatory challenges, project timing, and the sensitivity that high-yield stocks carry when bond yields spike — but the contracted cash flow profile makes this one of the more durable income stories on the TSX.

Nutrien: Global Food Demand Converted Into Cash Flow

Nutrien ties directly to something that doesn’t go away: the world needs to eat, and farmers need fertilizer to make that happen. The company sells potash and nitrogen and runs a massive retail distribution network that puts it at the centre of crop input economics globally. What makes it a through-cycle hold rather than a peak-cycle trade is its ability to generate cash across fertilizer price environments, not just at the top.

In Q4 2025, Nutrien reported net earnings of $580 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.28 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.83. For the full year, net earnings reached $2.3 billion, adjusted EBITDA came in at $6.05 billion, and free cash flow of approximately $1.98 billion supported both dividends and balance sheet flexibility. The stock has recently traded at a trailing P/E near 15.8 with a forward dividend yield around 3%.

The upside comes if fertilizer pricing stabilizes and volumes hold — conditions that tend to follow when crop economics stay supportive. The risks include price volatility, weather-driven demand swings, and a cycle turn that compresses margins faster than expected. But at current valuation, Nutrien prices in a fair amount of that caution already.

Suncor Energy: Oil Sands Scale With a Downstream Cushion

Suncor combines oil sands production with integrated downstream refining and marketing — a model that can keep cash flowing even when crude prices wobble. When oil prices soften, downstream margins sometimes improve. When refining cracks narrow, upstream production picks up the slack. That balance is what makes Suncor more than a pure crude play.

Recent results have reflected that discipline. Suncor has continued to post strong funds from operations and has directed significant capital toward dividends and buybacks, keeping shareholder returns at the centre of its story. The stock has recently carried a market cap around $93.3 billion, a trailing P/E around 16.2, and a dividend yield around 3% — a more reasonable entry point than many defensive names on the TSX.

The upside depends on oil prices staying supportive and downstream margins remaining healthy. The risks include crude price volatility, operational disruptions, and the possibility that refining economics narrow at the wrong time. But for investors who want energy exposure without full commodity risk, Suncor’s integrated model is one of the cleaner ways to get it.

Bottom line

If you’re a Canadian investor who wants the TSX’s core strengths working for you — energy infrastructure, agricultural inputs, and integrated oil — these three names offer a way in that doesn’t require a perfect year. Each one earns through the cycle, returns capital steadily, and carries the kind of durable demand profile that holds up when markets get complicated.

The TSX has rewarded that combination before. The more interesting question is whether your portfolio is positioned to collect when it does again.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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