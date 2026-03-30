This smartest growth stock has risen roughly 39% year to date and delivered total capital gains of about 443% in the last five years.

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

With record backlog visibility ($5.1B contracted plus $6B pending) and a strong balance sheet, Bird is well-placed to ride Canada’s multi-year infrastructure and energy investment cycle

Bird Construction is the smartest growth stock thanks to improving profitability, diversified revenue, and disciplined project selection. A string of acquisitions has expanded Bird’s capabilities and market reach.

Investing in the smartest growth stocks can help generate significant wealth in the long term.

Investing in the smartest growth stocks can be an effective strategy for building long-term wealth. Moreover, even a relatively small amount of capital, say a $1,000 investment, can help in gaining exposure to some of the top TSX stocks with solid growth potential.

Investors looking for the smartest growth stocks should focus on companies with solid fundamentals, expanding revenue, and the ability to scale profitably. In addition, these companies often operate in markets with strong long-term demand, supporting multi-year growth.

Against this backdrop, here is the smartest growth stock to buy with $1,000 right now.

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The smartest growth stock to buy now

Investors looking for the smartest growth stock to buy now could consider Bird Construction (TSX:BDT). It is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company. The company has strengthened its competitive positioning by diversifying its revenue streams and selecting projects that maintain a balanced risk profile. This disciplined approach, combined with a collaborative contracting model, has helped Bird improve profitability and expand its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins.

Bird delivers complex projects across industrial, building, and infrastructure markets. It serves both public and private clients through projects across Canada’s power, mining, transportation, and utilities sectors. Its commercial systems and utilities division also provides specialized services, including electrical and mechanical infrastructure installation, telecommunications, data communications, security systems, and nationwide maintenance programs.

Strategic acquisitions have further expanded Bird’s capabilities and market reach. The acquisition of Trinity Communication Services strengthened Bird’s telecommunications and utility infrastructure operations by adding expertise in underground, aerial, and multi-dwelling-unit installations.

In addition, the acquisition of Jacob Bros Construction enhanced its civil infrastructure capabilities across sectors such as airports, seaports, rail, bridges, and energy projects while also expanding access to the British Columbia market. More recently, Bird acquired Fraser River Pile & Dredge, Canada’s largest marine infrastructure and dredging contractor, further strengthening its ability to take on large-scale national infrastructure projects.

Supported by a strong project backlog and expanding infrastructure demand, Bird’s growth trajectory has been impressive. Bird stock has risen roughly 39% year to date and generated total capital gains of about 443% over the last five years. Despite this strong performance, the company’s expanding capabilities and infrastructure exposure suggest further upside potential, making it a buy.

Bird stock to sustain upward trajectory

Bird appears well-positioned to maintain its upward growth trajectory, supported by strong demand. This demand has driven a record combined backlog with accretive embedded margins, providing visibility into future revenue and earnings growth.

At the end of 2025, Bird’s contracted backlog reached $5.1 billion, driven by more than $932.3 million in securements and other additions in the fourth quarter. In addition, Bird reported $6 billion in Pending Backlog, projects awarded but not yet contracted, including over $1.5 billion in recurring revenue agreements such as multi-year master service agreements, maintenance, and task-order contracts expected to generate revenue over the next five years.

Strategic project selection, expanded self-perform capabilities following the acquisition of Fraser River Pile & Dredge, and major project awards have strengthened Bird’s position across industrial, maintenance, buildings, and infrastructure markets.

Bird’s solid liquidity and robust balance sheet position it well to benefit from Canada’s long-term investment cycle, including energy megaprojects such as LNG and nuclear, as well as infrastructure renewal across defence, healthcare, trade, and transportation.

In short, Bird is the smartest growth stock to consider now for long-term wealth creation.