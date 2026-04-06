What’s on Tap for Brookfield Stock in 2026?

Brookfield stock is a good growth idea to consider for long-term investors, given it has multiple megatrends to invest for growth.

Despite these tailwinds, the stock trades below recent highs, offering potential upside for patient investors as it continues to compound value.

Growth is fueled by major global trends — including AI infrastructure, rising electricity demand, and the energy transition — positioning Brookfield to capitalize on a multi-decade investment cycle.

Brookfield enters 2026 with strong momentum, backed by a decade of 15% annual returns and expanding assets driven by disciplined, long-term investing.

Over the last decade, Brookfield (TSX:BN) has quietly built a track record that long-term investors envy. The stock delivered annualized returns of nearly 15% while growing its dividend at roughly 10% per year. Behind that performance is a disciplined expansion strategy that pushed assets under management past US$1 trillion and fee-bearing capital above US$600 billion.

But the real question for investors today is not what Brookfield has done — it’s what comes next. In 2026, the company appears positioned to benefit from several powerful global tailwinds that could sustain its outperformance.

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A multi-decade investment supercycle

Brookfield believes a structural, multi-decade investment cycle is underway, driven by rising electricity demand, artificial intelligence (AI), and shifting global supply chains. These forces are foundational changes in how economies operate.

Research from McKinsey & Company suggests global infrastructure investment could exceed US$100 trillion by 2040. That creates a massive runway for firms like Brookfield with expertise in deploying large-scale capital into essential assets.

CEO Bruce Flatt has emphasized a consistent strategy: disciplined transformation. Rather than relying on financial engineering, Brookfield focuses on operational improvement, capital recycling, and long-term value creation. This approach has proven resilient across economic cycles — and is even more relevant in today’s ever-changing environment.

Where growth is coming from in 2026

Brookfield’s strategy for 2026 centres on sectors where demand is accelerating and supply remains constrained.

Infrastructure and AI:

AI is emerging as a major growth engine. The rapid expansion of data centres — which Brookfield describes as “AI factories” — is driving unprecedented demand for reliable, large-scale power. This plays directly into Brookfield’s strength in infrastructure and energy.

Renewable power and energy transition:

Electricity demand is rising faster than supply due to electrification, digitalization, and industrial growth. Brookfield is investing across a broad energy mix, including renewables, nuclear, natural gas, and battery storage, positioning itself as a key enabler of the global energy transition.

Private equity and real estate recovery:

In private equity, Brookfield is targeting operational improvement and business transformation, especially in industrial businesses needing modernization. Meanwhile, real estate may be entering a recovery phase as financing conditions stabilize. Brookfield is preparing to deploy capital into housing, logistics, and hospitality assets at attractive valuations.

Valuation and investor opportunity

Despite these strong tailwinds, Brookfield stock is currently trading at under $57 per share, about 16% below recent highs. The analyst consensus price target suggests the stock could be undervalued by more than 20%, implying upside potential of roughly 30% to fair value.

For patient investors, this disconnect between price and long-term value may represent an opportunity. Brookfield’s business model — anchored in real assets, essential services, and fee-based earnings — provides both stability and growth potential.

Investor takeaway

Brookfield enters 2026 with momentum, scale, and exposure to some of the most important global investment themes, including AI infrastructure and the energy transition. Backed by a proven management team and a disciplined strategy, the company appears well-positioned to continue compounding value. While short-term volatility is always expected, long-term investors may find Brookfield stock an attractive buy on dips as it capitalizes on a multi-decade opportunity.