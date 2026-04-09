Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How to Turn $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into a Steady Stream of Cash

How to Turn $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into a Steady Stream of Cash

This TSX income fund pays a fixed $0.10 per share monthly distribution.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Using a TFSA for passive income is possible, but it trades long-term growth for immediate cash flow.
  • EIT.UN currently pays a fixed $0.10 monthly distribution, making passive income planning simple.
  • A $25,000 investment generates about $150 per month, based on current pricing and payouts.

For most investors, especially if you are younger, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is best used for one thing: compounding. Invest in ow-cost index funds. Reinvest the dividends. Let time do the heavy lifting. That is still the most reliable path.

But not everyone wants to wait 20 or 30 years. If your goal is to generate passive income today, it is possible to structure a TFSA to do that. Just understand the trade-off. You are giving up some long-term growth in exchange for immediate cash flow.

If you are okay with that, here is one simple way to do it using a long-standing TSX-listed monthly income fund.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Understanding EIT.UN

The Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX: EIT.UN) is a closed-end fund, not an exchange-traded fund. This is important to understand.

That means EIT.UN does not create or redeem units daily. Instead, a fixed number of units trade on the market, which can lead to the price trading at a premium or discount to its net asset value.

The portfolio is actively managed and holds a mix of Canadian and U.S. equities, roughly split 50/50. The focus is on large, established companies with durable cash flows.

Right now, the fund holds around 50 to 60 stocks with a tilt toward high-quality, blue-chip names. It can also use leverage, borrowing up to about 20% of its net asset value. That can boost income, but it also increases risk during market downturns.

The main draw is the distribution. The fund pays a steady $0.10 per unit every month, which makes income planning very straightforward. In a TFSA, you don’t have to worry about the tax complexities created by EIT.UN’s use of return of capital either.

One thing that often gets overlooked is that this has not just been an income story. Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered a roughly 14.5% annualized total return, which is strong for something many investors treat as a yield vehicle.

That said, you are paying for that active management. A 1.1% management fee may not sound like much, but it compounds year after year and adds up over time. On top of that, the use of leverage introduces additional borrowing costs, which further eats into returns.

Turning $25,000 into monthly income

Take your $25,000 TFSA balance and divide it by EIT.UN’s current share price – using a recent price of $16.63 as of April 7: $25,000 ÷ $16.63 ≈ 1,503 shares, give or take.

Now take those shares and multiply that figure by EIT.UN’s monthly distribution: 1,503 × $0.10 = $150.30 per month

So with $25,000 invested, you are looking at roughly $150 per month in tax-free income. If your goal is higher, say $500 per month, you simply scale up the same process by increasing the number of units.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

This Is the Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at Age 60

| Aditya Raghunath

The average TFSA balance for Canadians at 60 is under $45,000. Here's why that may not be enough – and…

Read more »

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks with U.S. president Donald Trump
Dividend Stocks

The U.S. Economy Is Slowing Down — These 3 Canadian Stocks Look Built to Keep Delivering

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:FTS) can keep on paying dividends even with the economy slowing down.

Read more »

woman gazes forward out window to future
Energy Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 17% That’s an Amazing Lifetime Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power has already taken its dividend medicine, and the lower price could set up a long-term comeback.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Look Like Obvious Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have solid fundamentals, a strong history of dividend growth, and the financial strength to grow their payouts.

Read more »

stock chart
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock Down 45% That I’d Buy Today and Hold for the Long Haul

| Jitendra Parashar

This overlooked software-focused tech stock still has strong fundamentals beneath the surface.

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Retirement

What the Average Canadian TFSA Looks Like at Age 30 — and How to Build Yours Up

| Robin Brown

Wondering what the average TFSA balance is at age 30? Here are some insights into how to make sure your…

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Energy Stocks

An Unstoppable Dividend Stock to Buy If There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock could be the dividend bargain to buy as stocks come in again.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

A Practical Way to Use Your TFSA to Generate $300 a Month – Tax-Free

| Demetris Afxentiou

Generate $300 a month in tax‑free TFSA income using a balanced mix of stocks such as this high-yielding trio.

Read more »