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Just Released: 5 Top Motley Fool Stocks to Buy in April 2026

All of these stocks are cheaper than they were not too long ago.

Posted by
Iain Butler
Chief Investment Advisor, Motley Fool Canada Fool since November 2012 Iain Butler, CFA, is Lead Advisor on Discovery Canada 2017. He is also the Chief Investment Advisor for Motley Fool Canada and is the lead advisor on its flagship Stock Advisor Canada product. Before joining the Fool, Iain was a “buy-side” analyst and through this experience is well-versed in the idiosyncratic ways of the Canadian market. His investing interests are centred on scouring the market for interesting businesses that trade at reasonable prices and offer an appealing risk/reward relationship. Since joining the Fool in 2012, Iain dedicates each day to spreading Foolishness throughout this great country!
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motley fool stocks to buy april 2026

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada

Volatility continues, which is something we welcome with open arms when it comes to putting together this monthly collection of our five favourite stocks to buy now. Because, if there’s a theme to pull through this month’s group, it’s that all these stocks are cheaper than they were not all that long ago. Yet, the prospects ahead of each are as robust as ever, and that’s a combination that’s music to the ears for long-term investors.

Foolishly yours,
Iain Butler
Advisor, Stock Advisor Canada

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN)

Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN) is arguably Canada’s most consequential investment firm — a global alternative asset manager and owner-operator of real assets spanning infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate, private equity, and credit. What makes Brookfield Corp., aka “The Mother Ship,” distinct from its listed affiliates (BAM, BEP, BIP) is that it holds meaningful stakes in all of them, plus a large and growing insurance and wealth solutions platform, giving investors a diversified compounding machine in a single share.

Brookfield’s February 2026 full-year results were the strongest in the company’s history. Distributable earnings before realizations reached US$5.4 billion (up 11% per share) while fee-related earnings from its asset management business grew 22% to US$3.0 billion, driven by a record US$112 billion in new capital inflows during 2025. The board responded by raising the quarterly dividend 17%, and the company also repurchased over US$1 billion of its own shares during the year.

The most exciting near-term catalyst is Brookfield’s aggressive positioning in AI infrastructure. In late 2025, it launched the Brookfield AI Infrastructure Fund with a US$10 billion equity target—and immediately secured US$5 billion in commitments from partners including NVIDIA and KIA. Together with co-investors and financing, the fund is targeting up to US$100 billion in AI infrastructure assets, spanning energy, land, data centres, and compute. Brookfield also announced the creation of Radiant, a new NVIDIA Cloud Partner, to provide full-stack AI services leveraging its owned infrastructure. This isn’t a passive bet on AI. It is Brookfield inserting itself as the builder and operator of AI’s physical backbone.

The acquisition of the remaining 26% of Oaktree Capital, completed in late 2025, is another meaningful catalyst. Oaktree brings one of the world’s premier credit platforms fully under Brookfield’s roof, adding nearly US$200 million to fee earnings and meaningfully expanding its reach into the institutional credit market.

With many arrows in the quiver, so to speak, management has articulated a clear ambition to double the business by 2030. With deployable capital at a record US$188 billion, a freshly closed AI infrastructure fund, full ownership of Oaktree, and an expanding private wealth distribution network in the U.S. and Japan, the building blocks for that doubling are tangibly in place. The structural tailwinds —private credit replacing bank lending, institutional capital flowing into infrastructure, and the multi-trillion-dollar AI build-out requiring massive real asset investment — all play directly to Brookfield’s strengths.

For investors looking for a single holding that captures the AI infrastructure supercycle, the private credit boom, and the global demand for real assets, Brookfield Corp. belongs on the shortlist. 

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2

Redacted

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Fool contributor Iain Butler has positions in Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation.

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