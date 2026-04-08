1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Growth Most Investors Haven’t Even Heard About

Some energy stocks remain overlooked as they aren’t giant household names that always get the flashy headlines. But that can be exactly where the opportunity sits. When a smaller producer has strong assets, improving production, disciplined spending, and a cheap valuation, it can create major growth long before the broader market catches on. In other words, the best energy story is not always the loudest one.

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PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) is a great example. The energy stock is a Canadian energy producer focused mainly on natural gas and natural gas liquids in Alberta’s Deep Basin. This is not a company trying to be everything to everyone. It knows its region, owns a large amount of infrastructure, and keeps its strategy fairly simple: drill efficiently, keep costs low, and grow production in a disciplined way.

Over the last year, Peyto has quietly built a stronger case for itself. It delivered strong drilling results in 2025, continued improving its Viking and Cardium programs, and kept optimizing its gathering systems and gas plants. That means better infrastructure use can lower costs and improve margins without needing a huge jump in commodity prices. For an overlooked energy stock, that is the kind of boring progress investors should actually love.

There was also a useful update on reserves. Peyto reported strong reserve additions in 2025 and highlighted one of the highest levels of price protection in the industry through its hedging program. Management said those hedges provide enough revenue certainty to cover the 2026 capital program and dividends while still allowing debt repayment. That is a pretty reassuring setup for a natural gas producer.

Into earnings

The earnings help explain why Peyto looks interesting now. In 2025, funds from operations (FFO) reached $860.5 million, while earnings came in at $418.6 million, or $2.06 per diluted share. Production for the year rose 7% to 134,055 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Those are solid numbers for an energy stock that still does not get nearly as much attention as some larger Canadian energy names.

The fourth quarter was strong, too. Peyto generated earnings of $125.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, while natural gas and NGL sales including realized hedging gains rose 14% to $359.1 million. Production in the quarter averaged 140,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up 6% from a year earlier. That kind of operating momentum is exactly what you want to see heading into a new year.

Valuation is part of the appeal. Peyto recently traded around $26 to $27 per share, which puts it at a fairly modest multiple compared with its earnings and cash flow. It also continues to pay a monthly dividend, which adds a nice bonus while investors wait for the market to warm up to the story. What’s more, the future outlook looks encouraging. Peyto has plenty of owned and operated infrastructure, and management says that system is only partly utilized. That leaves room for future growth while helping keep unit costs under control.

Foolish takeaway

If you want one Canadian energy stock poised for growth that most investors have not even heard about, Peyto makes a strong case. It has strong operations, solid earnings, useful infrastructure, and a valuation that still looks reasonable. It may not be the flashiest name in the sector, but it looks like the kind of energy stock that can quietly reward patient investors over time.