Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Growth Most Investors Haven’t Even Heard About

1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Growth Most Investors Haven’t Even Heard About

This under-the-radar gas producer is pairing strong drilling results with hedges and infrastructure advantages to quietly compound.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:

Some energy stocks remain overlooked as they aren’t giant household names that always get the flashy headlines. But that can be exactly where the opportunity sits. When a smaller producer has strong assets, improving production, disciplined spending, and a cheap valuation, it can create major growth long before the broader market catches on. In other words, the best energy story is not always the loudest one.

dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) is a great example. The energy stock is a Canadian energy producer focused mainly on natural gas and natural gas liquids in Alberta’s Deep Basin. This is not a company trying to be everything to everyone. It knows its region, owns a large amount of infrastructure, and keeps its strategy fairly simple: drill efficiently, keep costs low, and grow production in a disciplined way.

Over the last year, Peyto has quietly built a stronger case for itself. It delivered strong drilling results in 2025, continued improving its Viking and Cardium programs, and kept optimizing its gathering systems and gas plants. That means better infrastructure use can lower costs and improve margins without needing a huge jump in commodity prices. For an overlooked energy stock, that is the kind of boring progress investors should actually love.

There was also a useful update on reserves. Peyto reported strong reserve additions in 2025 and highlighted one of the highest levels of price protection in the industry through its hedging program. Management said those hedges provide enough revenue certainty to cover the 2026 capital program and dividends while still allowing debt repayment. That is a pretty reassuring setup for a natural gas producer.

Into earnings

The earnings help explain why Peyto looks interesting now. In 2025, funds from operations (FFO) reached $860.5 million, while earnings came in at $418.6 million, or $2.06 per diluted share. Production for the year rose 7% to 134,055 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Those are solid numbers for an energy stock that still does not get nearly as much attention as some larger Canadian energy names.

The fourth quarter was strong, too. Peyto generated earnings of $125.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, while natural gas and NGL sales including realized hedging gains rose 14% to $359.1 million. Production in the quarter averaged 140,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up 6% from a year earlier. That kind of operating momentum is exactly what you want to see heading into a new year.

Valuation is part of the appeal. Peyto recently traded around $26 to $27 per share, which puts it at a fairly modest multiple compared with its earnings and cash flow. It also continues to pay a monthly dividend, which adds a nice bonus while investors wait for the market to warm up to the story. What’s more, the future outlook looks encouraging. Peyto has plenty of owned and operated infrastructure, and management says that system is only partly utilized. That leaves room for future growth while helping keep unit costs under control.

Foolish takeaway

If you want one Canadian energy stock poised for growth that most investors have not even heard about, Peyto makes a strong case. It has strong operations, solid earnings, useful infrastructure, and a valuation that still looks reasonable. It may not be the flashiest name in the sector, but it looks like the kind of energy stock that can quietly reward patient investors over time.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

1 Top Energy Stock to Buy and Hold Through the End of the Decade

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock looks like a great buy, even as shares become a tad overbought.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

5 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Pulls Back on Ceasefire News

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are falling, but what do these businesses actually look like at $92 oil?

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Energy Stocks

How Many Capital Power Shares Would it Take to Earn $1,000 in Annual Dividends?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Capital Power stock is heading into a period of strong growth, backed by strong industry fundamentals and a growing market…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Stock Worth Adding to Your Portfolio This Month

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stands out as a great dividend pick this April.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Energy Stocks

A Year After the Rate Pivot – Here Are 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Still Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Even with lower rates, these two Canadian energy stocks look like strong buys.

Read more »

people ride a downhill dip on a roller coaster
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Make Sense to Hold When Markets Get Bumpy

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend-paying stocks are supported by businesses with strong fundamentals and defensive business models.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Energy Stock Ready to Bring the Heat in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Even before oil prices began surging, this Canadian energy stock was a top pick for dividend investors in 2026.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Canada Is an Oil Exporter: Are You Investing Like One?

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) might be overbought in an oversold market, but there is a case for buying.

Read more »