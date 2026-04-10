Here’s the 3-Stock TFSA Strategy I’d Use in 2026

A simple three‑stock TFSA strategy for 2026 using TD, Fortis, and Canadian Natural Resources to build long‑term growth and stability.

Balanced Portfolio: Combining these three stocks offers a balanced TFSA portfolio focused on growth, income, and stability, making them ideal core holdings.

Stock Highlights: TD offers stable revenue and a long history of dividends; Fortis provides defensive strength with consistent dividend growth; Canadian Natural Resources ensures long-term growth with strong free cash flow.

TFSA Growth Strategy: TFSAs can provide decades of tax-free compounding if investors choose the right dividend stocks, with TD, Fortis, and Canadian Natural Resources being top picks.

TFSAs are great investment vehicles that can provide decades of compounding, provided the right stocks are picked. That’s because the TFSA allows every invested dollar and dividend earned to grow tax-free. For most investors, a TFSA strategy grounded in three top dividend stocks can provide the growth needed to generate meaningful income.

There’s no shortage of great investments to help fund that TFSA strategy. Here’s a look at three top picks that offer good yields, diversified business segments and long-term growth potential.

Source: Getty Images

TD can anchor a long‑term TFSA portfolio

Toronto‑Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is the first of three stocks to use for any TFSA strategy. As one of Canada’s big bank stocks, TD offers stable revenue generation from one of the most reliable financial institutions in North America.

TD benefits from a diversified earnings base that includes retail banking, wealth management, and U.S. operations segments.

TD’s international presence in particular warrants mention. The U.S. branch network spans from Maine to Florida. That cross‑border exposure gives investors access to two major economies through a single stock.

TD also has a long history of paying its dividend for well over a century. The bank has also provided annual upticks to its payment for over a decade. As of the time of writing, TD offers a yield of 3.1%.

For TFSA investors looking for a dependable income‑producing stock with long‑term staying power, TD offers a compelling foundation.

Fortis adds defensive strength and reliability

The second stock to add to any TFSA strategy is Fortis (TSX:FTS). Fortis is one of Canada’s largest utility stocks. Utilities are dependable income producers, and Fortis’s role in a TFSA is simple.

As a regulated utility operating across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean, Fortis generates predictable earnings from essential services like electricity and natural gas distribution. These regulated operations provide steady cash flow regardless of market conditions.

This makes Fortis a classic defensive holding for any portfolio.

What sets Fortis apart is its remarkable dividend track record. Fortis has paid dividends and provided annual increases for 53 consecutive years without fail. This makes it one of the most reliable dividend growers in North America, and one of only two Dividend Kings in Canada.

As of the time of writing, Fortis offers a yield of 3.2%.

For TFSA investors, Fortis is the defensive anchor that offers growth and reliability. It’s the stock that will keep compounding for decades.

Canadian Natural Resources can provide long‑term growth

The third pick for investors seeking a TFSA strategy to consider is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Canadian Natural offers investors a different kind of strength.

The company is one of the largest and most efficient energy producers in Canada. Canadian Natural generates substantial free cash flow, especially during periods of strong commodity prices. The company has used that cash flow to reward shareholders through a combination of dividend increases and aggressive share buybacks.

Part of the reason for that is energy producer’s long‑life, low‑decline asset base. This gives the it a durable production profile that can generate cash even during weaker pricing environments.

That stability allows Canadian Natural to pay out a reliable and recurring dividend. As of the time of writing, Canadian Natural offers a yield of 4%. The company has also provided annual increases to that dividend for over a decade.

For investors seeking a TFSA strategy built on income and growth, Canadian Natural adds an element of upside that complements the stability of TD and Fortis.

Build your long‑term TFSA strategy

Together, the three stocks mentioned above provide a balanced TFSA portfolio that caters to growth, income and stability.

While no stock is without risk, each of the stocks mentioned above offers defensive appeal to support long-term income growth.

In my opinion, one or all of the above should be core holdings in any well-diversified TFSA portfolio.