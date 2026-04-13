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An Impressive Growth Stock Worth Buying Even if You Only Have $200 to Invest

This impressive growth is worth buying even with as little as $200 for its strong prospects and ability to deliver solid returns.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Growth stocks have the potential to deliver higher returns and can compound wealth over the long term.
  • This Canadian growth stock has delivered strong historical performance, including a 76% share price increase over the past year and roughly 46.6% annualized growth over five years.
  • Expansion projects, contracted infrastructure assets, and steady demand in Western Canada’s energy sector could continue supporting revenue growth and long-term outperformance.

Growth stocks can play a meaningful role in a well-balanced investment portfolio. These companies grow rapidly, which often translates into strong share price appreciation over time. As a result, growth stocks can offer investors the potential for higher returns and could compound wealth over the long term.

However, growth stocks are also more volatile. Because these companies are valued largely on expectations of future growth, their share prices can fluctuate more sharply than those of more mature businesses. During periods of market uncertainty, growth stocks may experience steeper declines.

For this reason, investors should focus on Canadian companies well-positioned to deliver durable, long-term growth. Businesses supported by sustained demand for their products and services, combined with strong execution and scalable operations, are generally better equipped to maintain momentum even in changing market conditions.

Against this background, here is an impressive growth stock worth buying even if you only have $200 to invest.

dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

An impressive growth stock: SECURE Waste Infrastructure

Canadians seeking an impressive growth stock could consider investing in SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES). The waste management and energy infrastructure company operates an extensive infrastructure network across Western Canada and North Dakota.

Its integrated asset base includes waste-processing facilities, industrial waste service operations, transfer stations, industrial landfills, metals recycling facilities, crude oil and water-gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals, and storage infrastructure. This diversified platform enables the company to serve multiple segments of the energy and industrial waste management markets.

Over the past several years, SECURE has demonstrated consistent operational growth, which has translated into strong share price performance. SECURE Waste Infrastructure stock has risen approximately 76% over the past year. Over a longer horizon, the SECURE stock has increased at an average annual rate of about 46.6% over the past five years, generating total capital gains exceeding 577%.

Looking ahead, SECURE’s business momentum will likely continue to support its stock performance. Demand for waste management and energy infrastructure services remains structurally important within Western Canada’s energy sector, positioning SECURE to benefit from sustained activity. Reflecting confidence in its financial outlook, the company recently increased its quarterly dividend by 5%. Moreover, it is well-positioned to return capital to shareholders in the years ahead while continuing to invest in growth.

SECURE Waste stock could deliver notable gains

SECURE Waste Infrastructure delivered a strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, reporting revenue of $372 million, a 10% increase compared with the same period last year. The results highlight the company’s solid operational momentum and position it well for continued growth.

Much of SECURE’s outlook for 2026 is supported by infrastructure projects that progressed during 2025. In particular, long-cycle, contracted water infrastructure assets are expected to come online and begin contributing significantly to revenue. SECURE will also benefit from additional capacity expansions in regions where infrastructure remains limited, as well as improving performance in the company’s metals recycling operations.

The company’s capital investment strategy is focused on meeting existing customer demand and fulfilling contracted volumes. Instead of relying on a potential rebound in drilling activity or higher commodity prices, SECURE has structured its spending around long-term customer relationships and stable contracted business. This approach provides stronger visibility into future cash flows.

At the same time, SECURE is advancing several high-return organic growth initiatives and is focused on acquisition opportunities that fit strategically with its operations and could enhance long-term cash flow.

Overall, these factors suggest that SECURE is well-positioned to outperform the Canadian benchmark index.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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