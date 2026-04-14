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What the Typical 50-Year-Old Canadian Really Has Saved in Their TFSA

Canadians around 50-year-old can consider adding to solid dividend stocks on market dips to boost their tax-free income and long-term wealth.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Canadians aged 50–54 hold an average TFSA balance of $30,190 and have an average $57,855 in unused TFSA contribution room (StatsCan, 2025 data for 2023).
  • At a modest 3% return, that invested balance plus unused room would produce only about $2,600 of tax-free income a year, underscoring how little current savings generate.
  • Catching up is realistic — the 2026 TFSA limit is $7,000 (≈$583/month) and shifting from low-yield GICs to quality dividend-growth equities (e.g., RY, FTS, CNQ) can meaningfully boost long-term, tax-free income.

According to the latest Statistics Canada data (released in 2025, based on the 2023 contribution year), Canadians aged 50–54 hold an average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) fair market value of just $30,190. 

While that seems like a decent sum at first glance, the reality is more sobering when you consider how little income that amount can realistically generate — and how much unused opportunity still exists.

If that $30,190 were placed into a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) earning 3% annually, it would produce only about $906 in yearly income. That’s hardly enough to meaningfully support retirement goals, especially with inflation steadily eroding purchasing power.

coins jump into piggy bank

Source: Getty Images

The real missed opportunity

Perhaps even more eye-opening is the average unused TFSA contribution room of $57,855 for this age group. That’s a substantial amount of tax-sheltered space sitting idle. At the same modest 3% return, this unused room represents an additional $1,736 in annual income being left on the table.

Combined, that’s over $2,600 per year in potential tax-free income — not from taking on excessive risk, but simply from fully utilizing available contribution room. The takeaway is clear: the issue isn’t just how much Canadians are investing, but how much they’re not.

The good news? Catching up is more achievable than many think. The 2026 TFSA contribution limit is $7,000, which breaks down to about $583 per month or $269 every two weeks. Framing contributions this way makes the process far more manageable and sustainable, especially for those still earning steady income in their peak working years.

Why growth matters more than safety

While GICs offer stability, they often fall short when it comes to building long-term wealth. For funds that won’t be needed for at least five years, investors should strongly consider shifting toward higher-growth assets like equities. 

Yes, markets fluctuate — and history reminds us that downturns such as the 2008–2009 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic crash can happen unexpectedly — but those who stay invested in quality businesses are typically rewarded over time.

The key is not to avoid volatility altogether, but to own resilient companies that can endure it.

Three Canadian stocks built for the long run

Among the most reliable long-term holdings in Canada are Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Fortis (TSX:FTS), and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) — each representing a cornerstone sector of the Canadian economy.

Royal Bank of Canada is the country’s largest bank, with diversified revenue streams spanning retail banking, wealth management, and capital markets. Its consistent profitability and long history of dividend growth make it a foundational holding for income-focused investors. 

Fortis, a regulated utility, offers exceptional stability with predictable cash flows and a track record of increasing dividends for half a century, appealing to those seeking lower volatility. 

Meanwhile, Canadian Natural Resources provides exposure to the energy sector, combining significant production scale with disciplined capital allocation and a commitment to returning cash to shareholders through dividends.

Together, these companies offer a balance of income, growth, and resilience — exactly what a TFSA portfolio needs to compound effectively over time. They provide an average yield of about 3.3% assuming an equal-weight position in each.

Investor takeaway

The average 50-year-old Canadian is behind where they could be with their TFSA — but not beyond recovery. With over $57,000 in unused contribution room and manageable annual limits, there’s a clear path to improvement. By consistently contributing and focusing on high-quality, dividend-growing stocks instead of low-yield savings products, investors can significantly boost their long-term, tax-free income.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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