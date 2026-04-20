Inflation Just Hit 2.4%: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Built to Hold Up

Investors will want to own companies that can survive even when costs rise.

Canada’s inflation rate climbed to 2.4% in March, up sharply from 1.8% in February, driven by surging energy prices and persistent food cost pressures. For dividend investors, this isn’t a distant warning — it’s a current danger.

Because inflation has a way of exposing weak dividend stocks fast.

When consumer prices are heating up, Canadians should look for companies with pricing power, low capital intensity, and cash flow that can hold up even when costs rise. So if you want to own dividend stocks backed by resilient business models — not just high yields that could crack under pressure — these three stocks are worth a close look today.

Getty Images

North West Company

North West Company (TSX:NWC) operates retail stores and support services in remote communities across northern Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. That gives it a niche position in areas where competition is limited and core goods stay in demand — exactly the kind of footprint that matters when prices rise.

Over the last year, North West kept showing why that matters. In its latest annual results, sales rose to about $2.6 billion from $2.58 billion, while net earnings climbed to $139.5 million from $137.3 million. That may not look flashy, but steady is the point here. The company also extended its revolving loan facilities recently, which gives it more flexibility in a higher-rate environment. Shares recently traded around 18 times trailing earnings with a dividend yield near 3.1%.

Not cheap, but investors are getting a business with a stable footprint and room to keep passing some cost pressure through to customers. The risk is that government funding changes and softer northern consumer demand can still hit results, so this is more of a defensive dividend name than a high-growth one. For investors who want durability over excitement, that is often exactly the right trade.

Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) does not drill wells itself. Instead, it collects royalties on oil and gas production across Canada and the United States. That model is a direct advantage when inflation runs hot, because Freehold can benefit from stronger commodity prices without taking on the same operating and capital burdens as producers.

Over the last year, the company kept leaning into that strength. In 2025, production rose 9% to 16,294 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and annual funds from operations increased 2% to $235 million despite weaker benchmark oil prices. Freehold recently declared another monthly dividend of $0.09 per share, and the stock currently yields about 6.5%. Guidance for 2026 points to average production around 15,900 boe/d at the midpoint, so the business still looks built for solid cash generation.

The risk is straightforward: if oil and gas prices roll over, the share price can get hit and the payout may look less comfortable. But the March CPI report showed energy prices rising 3.9% year over year — with gasoline up 5.9%. If inflation is being driven by energy costs, Freehold could land in a very sweet spot among Canadian dividend stocks.

Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller (TSX:ADW.A) owns wine and beverage brands across Canada. Wine may not sound like a classic inflation hedge, but branded consumer products can often push through price increases better than investors expect — and Andrew Peller has been quietly proving that out.

Over the last year, revenue rose to $108.8 million from $105.4 million, gross margin improved to 41.8% from 40.2%, and net earnings edged up to $7.9 million. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, revenue reached roughly $313.8 million and EBITDA rose close to 16%. The company has also reduced debt and kept paying its dividend throughout. Shares recently traded at about 12.5 times trailing earnings with a yield around 4.3%.

This is not a perfect business. Volume growth can stay soft if consumers pull back, and alcohol stocks do not always get much love from the market. But for an investor who believes inflation rises without a full spending collapse — which is closer to the current picture — Andrew Peller could keep grinding higher while paying investors to wait.

Bottom line

Canada’s inflation rate just moved higher, and the conditions driving it (energy costs, food prices, a weaker dollar) do not look like they are reversing quickly. For dividend investors, the question is not whether to act, but which businesses are structured to hold up.

North West, Freehold, and Andrew Peller each answer that question differently — through geographic insulation, a royalty model, and brand pricing power. Together they offer a range of income and resilience for a portfolio built to handle rising prices. All three can be accessed with as little as $7,000 spread across each position.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000 ANNUAL DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT ON A $7,000 INVESTMENT FREQUENCY FRU $16.79 416 $1.08 $449.28 Monthly ADW.A $5.71 1,225 $0.25 $306.25 Quarterly NWC $51.78 135 $1.64 $221.40 Quarterly

The combination of different business models and payout structures means you are not betting on one outcome. Whether it is energy prices, food costs, or consumer staples driving the next inflation wave, at least one of these is positioned to benefit — and all three are paying you while you wait.