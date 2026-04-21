1 Canadian Energy Stock That May Be Quietly Setting Up for a Strong Year

Canadian energy stock Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) is using strong oil prices to slash debt and build new moats in Germany.

The company cut net debt by $700 million in 2025, hitting a low 1.4x net debt-to-FFO ratio while funding capex and returning cash to shareholders.

Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) is positioned to benefit from surging oil prices in 2026 and its premium European gas exposure, enabling it to aggressively pay down debt and exceed production targets this year. This high-quality Canadian energy stock is quietly building German moats, beating production targets, and strengthening its balance sheet while the market is distracted by broader volatility.

With West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude hovering near US$87 a barrel at writing, well above the US$60 range most Canadian oil producers budgeted for, TSX energy stocks are increasingly flush with “unexpected” cash. But unlike past cycles where profits were gambled away on expensive drilling expenditures, this oil rally is being used to fix the sector’s oldest and nagging problem: debt. One stock that increasingly exemplifies this disciplined, value-creating approach is Vermilion Energy.

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Vermilion Energy stock’s 2026 production: More barrels, sooner than expected

Vermilion Energy stock started 2026 with a bang, pumping more oil and gas than even its own management initially predicted. New wells came online early, and the company’s pivot to natural gas is paying off with premium European pricing.

If you’re scanning for operational momentum, look at the first quarter. Vermilion produced approximately 125,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), beating the high end of its prior guidance for 122,000 to 124,000 boe/d.

What drove the production beat? Core Canadian assets in the Deep Basin and Montney outperformed, while German production ramped up ahead of schedule.

Crucially, only 28% of that production is liquids. The rest is gas — 59% Canadian and 13% European. That European gas piece is a desirable structural advantage. While North American gas prices can be fickle, European gas trades at a premium, and geopolitical tensions have widened that spread in Vermilion Energy’s favour.

A balance sheet fix: VET stock solving the “nagging challenge”

The biggest risk for Canadian energy stocks has always been high debt. Vermilion is fixing this fast, slashing net debt by $700 million in the last year alone. The balance sheet is increasingly an asset, not a liability.

The “nagging challenge” that has mostly haunted small and growing Canadian energy stocks is a history of high leverage from aggressive acquisitions and debt-funded capital expenditure budgets. Vermilion is actively erasing this financial drag.

In 2025, the company generated $1 billion in funds from operations (FFO) and a healthy $375 million in free cash flow. Instead of chasing growth at any cost, management fully funded its $635 million capital program and still reduced net debt to $1.3 billion. With a net-debt-to-FFO ratio of just 1.4 times, the company has ample breathing room now, and could exhale even better as debt reduction programs extend to 2026, with more cash flow generation capacity to support it. Vermillion even returned $116 million to shareholders via dividends and buybacks last year. A more encouraging financial year is setting up for 2026.

The Canadian energy stock’s quiet catalyst: Doubling down on Europe

While other Canadian energy stocks look to the Permian, Vermilion Energy is expanding in Germany, positioning itself for years of exposure to higher global gas prices.

Vermilion is quietly building a fortress in Europe. During the first quarter, the company doubled its German concessions acreage to over one million net acres and inked deals for additional producing assets. This is a long-term trade, a deliberate pivot toward a market where gas commands a structural premium and where deep gas exploration offers significant upside.

Speaking of upside, VET stock currently trades at a low forward P/E of 11, and a forward price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.2 implies the Canadian energy stock could be undervalued given its strong earnings growth potential. Investors earn a 3.4% dividend yield while waiting for long-term capital gains.

Investor takeaway

Vermillion Energy stock may not essentially be a lottery ticket on oil prices but it’s a potentially rewarding bet on a management team that is using cash flow windfalls to build a leaner, stronger business in 2026. With production growing, costs falling, and debt shrinking, VET stock is a quiet setup for a strong year.

Yes, oil price volatility and potentially wider Canadian oil differentials remain risks. But for investors seeking a Canadian energy stock that is actually using high prices to create long-term value, Vermilion Energy stock is a compelling candidate. It’s an “improving-quality” business first, and a “surging oil” play second.