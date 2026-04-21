3 Stocks Worth a Serious Look for Long-Term Canadian Investors

Long-term Canadian investors can anchor their portfolio on three stocks that can preserve capital and help build serious wealth.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Enbridge (TSX:ENB), and Fortis (TSX:FTS) deliver that durability—RY is Canada’s largest bank with a 156‑year dividend track record (≈$244.23, 2.69% yield), ENB offers infrastructure resilience and 31 years of dividend growth (≈$72.09, 5.38% yield), and FTS is a 52‑year dividend king (≈$77.93, 3.25% yield).

The only true constant about the stock market is the price movement. Because stocks are also inherently volatile, investors’ psychology revolves around fear and greed. Losing is not an option; the priority is to maximize gains or capital growth, whether in a bull or a bear market. But how can you win in either cycle?

Investors must adopt an all-weather strategy that prioritizes durable businesses that can withstand any economic climate. Moreover, committing to staying in the market for the long haul can counter price fluctuations, especially when the market is under pressure.

For long-term Canadian investors hoping to build a substantial nest egg or serious wealth, three stocks are worth looking into. You can shun market noise, reduce stress, and even hold them forever.

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Sleep-at-night stability

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Canada’s largest bank, is a no-brainer choice if you want sleep-at-night stability. This $339.8 billion financial institution has been TSX’s largest company by market cap for the vast majority of the last several decades.

Another safety aspect is the dividend track record. RBC has been paying dividends for 156 years and counting. The total return in the last 20 years is 1,007%, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.77%. If you invest today, the share price is $244.23, while the dividend yield is 2.69%.

In the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2026 (three months ending January 31, 2026), net income increased 13% year over year to $5.8 billion. Dave McKay, president and CEO of RBC, cites the diversified business model and contributions by the core global markets for the record quarterly profit. No investment is without risk, but RBC is well-equipped to absorb market shocks.

Resilient infrastructure

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stands out for its resilient infrastructure and dividend growth streak. This $157.3 billion company owns a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including a vast pipeline network. The 3% quarterly dividend increase announced in December 2025 marked 31 consecutive years of dividend increases. At $72.09 per share, current investors enjoy an 11.2% year-to-date gain and feast on the hefty 5.38% dividend.

The energy titan derives around 98% of its earnings from long-term, regulated contracts. Enbridge’s four core franchises are: liquids pipelines, natural gas pipelines, gas utilities & storage, and renewable energy. Management sees up to $20 billion of opportunities within the next 24 months and $50 billion through 2030.

Ultimate defensive stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) earned dividend knight status for its prestigious record of 52 consecutive years of dividend hikes. The $39.7 billion electric and gas utility company serves customers in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. Furthermore, the regulated utility business is recession-free. FTS trades at $77.93 per share and pays a 3.25% dividend.

Many income investors describe Fortis as the ultimate defensive stock. In addition to preserving capital, quarterly payouts are growing every year. The good news for investors is the extension of its annual dividend-growth guidance of 4% to 6% through 2030.

Preserve capital, build wealth

Time is the friend of long-term Canadian investors, while RBC, Enbridge, and Fortis are hold-forever assets. You can anchor your portfolio on them to preserve capital and build serious wealth.