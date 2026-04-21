Enbridge vs. Suncor: The Dividend Pick I’d Own Through 2026

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) both make a strong case for dividend investors, but they get there in different ways. Enbridge stock offers steady, toll-like cash flow and a much richer yield, while Suncor gives investors more torque to oil prices and more room for buybacks. If the goal is to own one dividend stock right through 2026 with less drama, Enbridge stock looks like the better pick. Suncor has plenty of appeal, but it asks investors to stomach more swings along the way.

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ENB

Enbridge stock is a giant energy infrastructure company, not a straight bet on oil prices. It moves crude, transports natural gas, runs a huge utility business, and owns renewable assets as well. Investors looking for income often want cash flow that does not bounce around with every commodity headline. Over the last year, Enbridge stock kept leaning into that stability story, raising its dividend again and adding to a secured growth backlog that now sits at $39 billion.

The latest numbers were sturdy. Enbridge stock reported record 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $20 billion, up 7%, and record distributable cash flow (DCF) of $12.5 billion, up 4%. It also reaffirmed 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $20.2 billion to $20.8 billion and DCF per share of $5.70 to $6.10. On top of that, the quarterly dividend rose 3% to $0.97 per share, or $3.88 annualized, marking a 31st straight annual increase.

Valuation is not dirt cheap, but it is not wild either for a defensive income name. Enbridge stock trades at about 23 times trailing earnings with a dividend yield of around 5.2%. The risk is that Enbridge stock still carries heavy debt and needs to keep executing on large projects. Even so, its business model feels built for uncertain markets, and the 2026 outlook still points to modest growth rather than a stall.

SU

Suncor is a different beast as an integrated energy company with oil sands production, refining, and the Petro-Canada retail network. That setup gives it more balance than a pure producer, and over the last year, it has kept proving it can generate serious cash even when crude prices are not perfect. It also kept rewarding shareholders with dividends and aggressive share repurchases, which has helped keep the stock in the conversation for income investors

Its latest results showed real muscle. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Suncor generated $3.2 billion in adjusted funds from operations and $1.7 billion in free funds flow. Full-year adjusted funds from operations came in at $12.8 billion, while free funds flow reached $6.9 billion. The company also returned about $5.8 billion to shareholders in 2025 through dividends and buybacks. Production hit a record 860,000 barrels per day for the year, and management expects 2026 upstream production of 840,000 to 870,000 barrels per day while trimming capital spending.

The problem is that Suncor’s dividend case is still tied more closely to the oil cycle. It holds a dividend yield of roughly 2.8%, well below Enbridge’s, and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits around 18. That is not expensive, and the buyback story is attractive, but the stock can still swing with crude prices, refining margins, and broader energy sentiment. For investors who want total return, Suncor has a lot going for it. For investors who want the smoother dividend ride, it comes in second.

Bottom line

If I had to pick just one through 2026, I would go with Enbridge stock. Suncor looks strong, shareholder-friendly, and still capable of upside, but Enbridge stock offers the better mix of yield, visibility, and consistency. Plus, you get more dividend bang for your buck even with $7,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ENB $75.44 92 $3.88 $356.96 Quarterly $6,939.00 SU $89.46 78 $2.40 $187.20 Quarterly $6,978.00

In a year where markets could still throw a few tantrums, that steadier profile wins. Sometimes the best dividend stock is not the flashiest, but the one that lets you sleep at night and still pays you well for the privilege.