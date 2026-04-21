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Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Investors can double up their positions in three top stocks that continue to outperform amid heightened volatility.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • The S&P/TSX is showing renewed resilience as a tentative ceasefire holds, signaling broad buy opportunities despite recent geopolitical volatility.
  • Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and CIBC (TSX:CM) are prime defensive/durable plays—CNQ is an oil‑market hedge (≈+28% YTD, 4.25% yield, strong 2025 results and 26‑year dividend streak) while CIBC is leading the Big Banks (≈+21% YTD, $149.43, 2.86% yield) with robust Q1 earnings and U.S. expansion.
  • Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is a high‑upside nation‑building play (≈+55% YTD, $44, ~1.9% yield) supported by a >$10B backlog and expected federal/provincial infrastructure spending through 2027.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is once again demonstrating resilience, similar to its performance during the tariff chaos in 2025. Canadian domestic stocks have collectively endured heightened global uncertainty amid the U.S.-Iran war. With recovery appearing inevitable as the ceasefire holds, buy signals are flashing across the broad market.

Among the top stocks you can double up on right now are Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX:CNQ), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM), and Bird Construction (TSX:BDT).

Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Energy hedge

Canadian Natural Resources is a hedge against a tight oil market. The $132.5 billion senior crude oil and natural gas producer reported record production in 2025 and raised production guidance in 2026. Performance-wise, the large-cap stock is up 27.7% year-to-date. The current share price is $58.81, while the dividend yield is 4.3%. 

According to its President, Scott Stauth, 2025 was the best operational year in CNQ’s long history. In addition to achieving several production records, full-year net earnings climbed 77% to $10.8 billion compared to 2024. The total proved reserve life index at year-end is a significant 31 years, supported by long-life, low-decline assets. Moreover, the low maintenance capital requirement is a competitive advantage.

The Board approved a 6.4% increase to the quarterly dividend in March 2026, extending CNQ’s dividend growth streak to 26 years. Expect the company to channel windfall profits from the high price environment into shareholder returns via dividends and share buybacks.

Top-performing Big Bank

CIBC leads the banking sector thus far in 2026. The Big Bank stock (+21%) also outperforms the financials sector (+7%) and the TSX (+8.3%) year-to-date. At $149.43 per share, the dividend offer is 2.9%. For income-seekers, dividend safety is never in question, given the 157-year track record of uninterrupted payments.

CM is currently trading at record highs, buoyed by the aggressive expansion into U.S. commercial banking. In Q1 fiscal 2026 (three months ended January 31, 2026), net income rose 43% to $3.1 billion versus Q1 fiscal 2025. Net income of the U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment increased 19% year-over-year to $294 million.

The Canada-centric bank is now aiming to scale commercial lending and cash-management relationships across the border. CIBC will focus on high-growth U.S. markets in the South and Midwest. For 2026, the bank targets a 25% increase in U.S. earnings.     

Nation building

Bird Construction is crushing the market. Current investors are enjoying a 55.3% year-to-date gain and collecting monthly dividends. BDT trades at $44 per share and pays a decent 1.9% dividend. The $2.4 billion construction company fully supports the “Strong Canada” agenda in 2026 and beyond.

Its President and CEO, Teri McKibbon, said, “Bird remains strongly positioned for Canada’s long‑duration nation‑building investment cycle.” Bird will take on large‑scale capital investment energy projects, as well as infrastructure projects in defence, healthcare, trade, and transportation.

The more than $10 billion combined backlog at year-end 2025 already provides multi-year revenue visibility. Management expects steady top-line growth from federal and provincial infrastructure programs. Federal funding commitment across major projects exceeds $180 billion through 2027.

Strong “double up” cases

The outperformance of CNQ, CM, and BDT notwithstanding the heightened volatility strengthens the “double up” cases for the three top stocks. All three are primed for significant growth.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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