3 Stocks for Canada’s Infrastructure Spending Boom

Canada is set to spend billions of dollars on infrastructure in the coming years. Here are three top stocks that can help you benefit in the years ahead.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Several Canadian stocks are primed to benefit from Canada’s efforts to bolster infrastructure and increase independence from our neighbors to the south. The government has pledged $51 billion to improve and expand infrastructure across communities in Canada. That is on top of the $63 billion that Canada plans to spend on military expenditures in 2026.

All this spending will trickle down to some top stocks. Here are some of my favourite Canadian stocks set to win from Canada’s infrastructure spending boom.

Source: Getty Images

Stantec: A top engineering stock

Stantec (TSX:STN) is a Canadian leader in engineering, architecture, and environmental services. Mining, energy, and military are all sectors in vogue. Stantec has strong exposure to these segments. It already has won several contracts to help design and upgrade Canadian military facilities across Canada.

Stantec has an $8.6 billion backlog (which rose almost 10% in 2025). It expects mid-single-digit organic growth in 2026. Likewise, it expects adjusted earnings per share to rise by 15% to 18% over the year.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

Stantec stock is down 3.6% this year. However, its stock is up 114% in the past five years. Over that time, it has grown earnings per share by a 25% compounded annual growth rate. With a smart acquisition strategy, this has been a good compounder. With favourable tailwinds, the pullback could be a nice time to add this stock to your portfolio.

Exchange Income Corp: A top stock for northern exposure

Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) is not a super well known company to most consumers. However, it operates one of the largest airline networks that caters specifically to Canada’s northern regions. Its acquisition of Canadian North really cemented its dominant and essential position.

Canada will be investing substantially in its northern regions over the coming years. With climate change opening new Arctic shipping routes, Canada must build a stronger northern defence network. Workers and new residents will use Exchange’s airlines to get there.

Exchange is also an important provider of surveillance-equipped airplanes around the world. Broader defence spending could bring new projects and contracts in this area.

Exchange also has a large environmental matting business. Major infrastructure investments tend to require a lot of matting and access solutions, so that could a long-term tailwind.

Overall, this company has multiple tailwinds that are driving double digit annual growth. This stock yields 2.65% today, so investors get a nice mix of growth and income from this stock.

Bird Construction: A contractor with a margin growth story

A final stock set to benefit from a Canadian infrastructure boom is Bird Construction (TSX:BDT). This company has traditionally been known as construction contractor. However, it is transforming into a leading Canadian infrastructure firm. The market is starting to take notice. Its stock is up 61% this year.

The company has a record backlog over $5.1 billion today and a $6 billion pending backlog. Bird has pivoted to a focus on higher margin, often recurring revenue projects. Acquisitions have expanded its services platform, so it is able to take more share (and more margins) from a new project.

With expertise across many major infrastructure tailwinds (nuclear, data centres, healthcare, and transport), it should continue to win a strong share of Canadian infrastructure projects.

This can by a cyclical business, but the company is moving to become more resilient and predictable. If the volatility doesn’t worry you, it’s a reasonably priced stock with more upside if management can execute its strategy.