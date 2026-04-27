Supported by strong underlying businesses, robust cash flows, and consistent dividend payouts, these four companies stand out as compelling buys right now.

4 Dividend Stocks That Look Worth Adding More of Right Now

Enbridge leverages its stable cash flows and strategic expansion, while Fortis benefits from predictable utility earnings and asset growth. Canadian Natural Resources capitalizes on efficient operations and supportive energy prices, while Bank of Nova Scotia strengthens its position with a diversified financial services approach.

Enbridge, Fortis, Canadian Natural Resources, and Bank of Nova Scotia are high-quality dividend-paying stocks that offer reliable income and attractive growth prospects, making them strong investment options amid market volatility.

Canadian equity markets have become volatile amid stalled peace talks between the United States and Iran. In such an uncertain environment, investors may look to high-quality dividend stocks to strengthen their portfolios and generate stable, reliable cash flows. Thanks to their consistent payouts and dependable earnings, these companies tend to be more resilient during market fluctuations.

Against this backdrop, here are four high-quality dividend stocks with attractive buying opportunities.

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a diversified energy infrastructure company that generates about 98% of its earnings from long-term take-or-pay contracts and regulated assets. Additionally, roughly 80% of its earnings are indexed to inflation, helping shield its financials from rising input costs. This resilient business model enables the company to produce stable, reliable cash flows, supporting dividend payments for more than 70 years. Enbridge has also increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years and currently offers a forward yield of 5.33%.

Furthermore, rising oil and natural gas production across North America continues to drive demand for its services. To capitalize on this trend, the company has identified $50 billion in growth opportunities and plans to invest $10–$11 billion annually to advance these projects. These initiatives could strengthen its financial performance and support continued dividend growth in the years ahead.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

Fortis

My second pick would be Fortis (TSX:FTS), which operates a regulated asset base with 95% of its assets in low-risk transmission and distribution. Therefore, the utility earns stable, reliable cash flows regardless of the macroeconomic environment. The company’s expanding asset base has boosted its earnings, thereby allowing it to reward its shareholders by raising dividends for the previous 52 years and currently offering a forward yield of 3.32%.

Moreover, Fortis has planned to invest $28.8 billion through 2030 to expand its rate base at an annualized rate of 7% to $57.9 billion. Supported by these expansions, management expects to raise dividends by 4–6% annually through 2030. Given its predictable earnings, long history of dividend growth, and clear expansion roadmap, Fortis stands out as a reliable investment option in today’s volatile market.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a leading oil and natural gas producer with operations primarily in Canada, the North Sea, and Offshore Africa. The company holds large, high-quality, and relatively low-risk reserves that require lower capital reinvestment, while its efficient operations have reduced its breakeven costs, supporting strong margins and cash flows. Backed by this financial strength, CNQ has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years at an annualized rate of over 20% and currently offers a forward yield of 4.12%.

The company also boasts proven reserves of more than five billion barrels of oil equivalent, with a reserve life index of 32 years, highlighting the longevity of its asset base. To further enhance production, CNQ plans to invest around $6.9 billion this year. Coupled with supportive energy prices, these initiatives could strengthen its financial performance and enable continued dividend growth, making it an attractive investment option.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is my final pick. The bank offers a broad range of financial services across multiple countries, and its diversified revenue streams help sustain healthy cash flows even during challenging macro conditions. This stability has enabled it to pay dividends consistently since 1833. It has also grown its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.7% over the past decade and currently offers a forward yield of 4.25%.

Additionally, BNS is executing a multi-year strategy to expand its higher-margin, lower-risk North American operations while reducing exposure to lower-margin Latin American markets. This strategic shift could improve earnings stability and support sustainable long-term growth.

Given its strengthening financial performance, disciplined strategy, and long-standing dividend track record, BNS appears to be an attractive buy at current levels.