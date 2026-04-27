These stocks are backed by multi-year demand and the capacity to scale profits efficiently, supporting the rally in their share prices.

The Stocks I’d Feel Best About Buying if I Had $1,000 Ready to Invest

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Enerflex is an attractive stock supported by its stable, contract-driven cash flows and growth potential driven by rising natural gas demand and its vertically integrated business model.

Canada’s benchmark equity index has held up well in 2026, even amid geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties. Investor sentiment, however, remains under pressure due to persistent concerns about inflation. Despite this, the index has been supported by strong performance in sectors such as basic materials, energy, and banks. At the same time, companies with exposure to the buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and advancements in space technologies have delivered notable gains.

Given this environment, the most compelling opportunities lie in stocks backed by durable, multi-year demand and the capacity to scale profits efficiently. Businesses with these qualities are better positioned to outperform the broader market and generate meaningful long-term capital appreciation.

So, if I had $1,000 ready to invest, here are the top TSX stocks worth buying now.

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Enerflex stock

Enerflex (TSX:EFX) is an attractive growth stock I’d feel best about buying if I had $1,000 ready to invest. The company benefits from rising demand for natural gas infrastructure in North America, while its contract-based business model helps cushion against market volatility.

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Enerflex benefits from its vertically integrated approach across the energy infrastructure value chain. Enerflex handles everything from design and manufacturing to installation and servicing of equipment used in gas compression, processing, and water treatment. This full-cycle involvement enables it to capture value across multiple stages, strengthen client relationships, and achieve more consistent earnings.

Broader market trends further support the investment case. Ongoing concerns about energy security and a global shift toward lower-emission fuels are driving natural gas demand. This creates sustained demand for the type of infrastructure Enerflex provides, especially as North American production is expected to grow.

A major source of stability comes from its Energy Infrastructure (EI) segment, which operates assets under long-term contracts and generates predictable cash flow. With about $1.3 billion in contracted revenue, this division is likely to drive earnings growth in the coming years. The After-Market Services (AMS) segment adds resilience by generating higher-margin, recurring income from maintenance and support services. Meanwhile, a $1.1 billion backlog in its Engineered Systems (ES) business provides additional visibility into future revenue.

With rising gas production, disciplined capital management, and improving cash flow, Enerflex offers a solid growth potential.

MDA Space stock

MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is another solid TSX stock I’d feel best about buying even after a notable share price rally. Its investment case is supported by structural tailwinds in space technology, a substantial contracted backlog, and a deep pipeline of future opportunities. Together, these factors provide solid revenue visibility.

MDA Space across three core segments, including satellite systems, geointelligence, and advanced robotics. Rising global demand for space-enabled connectivity and heightened defence spending, particularly in space-based infrastructure, are creating durable growth drivers.

Its satellite systems segment is performing exceptionally well, driven by strong momentum through active participation in multiple communications satellite programs and a growing number of constellation projects.

MDA Space’s backlog provides a solid foundation. As of fiscal 2025, the company reported a backlog of approximately $4 billion. Beyond contracted work, MDA Space’s opportunity pipeline is substantial, totalling roughly $40 billion over the next five years.

The robotics and space operations segment also continues to gain traction, supported by both government-funded initiatives and commercial partnerships. Meanwhile, the geointelligence business is delivering steady growth.

Overall, MDA Space appears well-positioned to capitalize on a multi-year expansion cycle in the global space economy and deliver significant growth.