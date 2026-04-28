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2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Sleep Better at Night

Two Canadian dividend payers could help you earn income and worry less.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Brookfield Infrastructure pays about a 5% yield, backed by diversified assets and growing cash flow.
  • Its data infrastructure is expanding fast, but high debt and a rich valuation are key risks.
  • Scotiabank yields about 4.3% and is improving profits while simplifying its international footprint.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Want to sleep better at night? Then dividend stocks are certainly a great answer to your dreams. Start with businesses that make money from things people still use when markets get jumpy. That usually means essential infrastructure, big banks, utilities, and other cash-rich companies with long records of paying investors through good years and bad ones. The goal is not to chase the biggest yield on the board, but own companies with durable cash flows, strong balance sheets, and enough growth to keep those payouts moving in the right direction.

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask

Source: Getty Images

BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) owns a wide mix of assets across utilities, transport, midstream, and data, so you are not relying on one narrow business line to keep the distribution flowing. Demand for infrastructure has stayed strong, while digital infrastructure keeps opening new doors. What’s even better? Brookfield now pays a quarterly distribution of US$0.455 per unit after raising it again in January. That gives income investors a yield of roughly 5%, which is enough to get attention without looking reckless.

The recent numbers also help the case. For full-year 2025, Brookfield reported net income attributable to the partnership of US$1.1 billion and funds from operations (FFO) of US$2.6 billion, or US$3.32 per unit, up from US$3.12 per unit in 2024. The data segment stood out, with FFO jumping to US$502 million from US$333 million a year earlier. It still owns hard assets, but also has exposure to faster-growing data infrastructure and hyper scale demand.

Over the last year, Brookfield also kept expanding. It agreed to buy Colonial Enterprises, including the Colonial Pipeline, in a deal valued at about US$9 billion, and it pushed deeper into digital assets with broadband and data-centre-related growth. Management said it expects FFO to inflect higher in 2026 as recent investments contribute more fully, and it has targeted another US$3 billion of asset sale proceeds this year to fund new opportunities. The main risk is that Brookfield carries a lot of debt across its structure, and its valuation can look rich on standard earnings measures. Still, for investors who want yield plus a real growth engine, this one looks reassuring.

BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) offers a different kind of comfort. Banks earn from lending, wealth management, capital markets, and everyday customer relationships that do not disappear overnight. Scotiabank also brings a healthy dividend to the table at 4.3% at writing, with the shares trading at 15.3 times earnings. That is not a bargain-bin setup, but it still looks reasonable for a major bank with improving execution.

The latest quarter looked strong. In Q1 2026, Scotiabank reported net income of $2.3 billion, adjusted net income of $2.7 billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05, up from $1.76 a year earlier. Adjusted return on equity (ROE) reached 13%, and management said it now expects to hit its goal of an ROE above 14% in 2027, one year ahead of its earlier plan. Canadian Banking earned $960 million in the quarter, while wealth management and capital markets also posted growth.

Recent news also shows the bank tightening its story. Over the last year, Scotiabank completed the sale of its banking operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama in exchange for a 20.3% stake in Davivienda, continuing its shift toward simpler, lower-risk markets closer to home. The obvious risk is credit quality. If the economy weakens, provisions can rise and bank stocks can wobble. Even so, for investors who want a dependable dividend name with improving profitability, Scotiabank looks much easier to own today than it did a year ago.

Bottom line

If your goal is better sleep, these two dividend stocks make sense for different reasons. Yet both offer income even with $7,000 on hand.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BIP.UN$49.20142$2.54$360.68Quarterly$6,986.40
BNS$103.0167$4.40$294.80Quarterly$6,901.67

Neither are risk-free, and both will still move with the market. But if you want dividend stocks that feel steady enough to hold through the noise, these two look like solid places to start.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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