A TSX Dividend Stock Down 18% That’s Worth Buying Before It Rebounds

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Sometimes, periods of market weakness can create valuation disconnects for many stocks, especially in defensive sectors such as telecommunications. While slower growth and competitive pressures have weighed on sentiment across parts of the Canadian telecom industry, companies with stable recurring revenue and improving cash flow profiles may still offer attractive long-term opportunities.

Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) appears to fit that description well right now. Despite its recent share-price decline, the company continues advancing key strategic initiatives, including fibre expansion, wireless growth, and operational transformation efforts aimed at improving long-term profitability. At the same time, its attractive dividend yield and improving free cash flow generation could provide support for investors willing to look beyond near-term challenges. Let me explain why this beaten-down TSX dividend stock looks interesting today.

Source: Getty Images

A TSX stock focused on telecom connectivity growth

To put it simply, Cogeco provides internet, video, and wireline phone services to residential and business customers across Canada and the United States.

The company operates under the Cogeco Communications and oxio brands in Canada and the Breezeline brand in the U.S. Its business is heavily focused on broadband connectivity, with ongoing investments aimed at expanding fibre-to-the-home infrastructure and improving service quality.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

At the time of writing, Cogeco stock traded at $63.95 per share with a market cap of about $2.7 billion. The stock currently trades nearly 18% below its 52-week high and offers an attractive quarterly dividend yield of 6.3%.

Challenges remain, but there are encouraging signs

In the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended in February), Cogeco posted a 5.3% year-over-year (YoY) decline in revenue due mainly to weakness in its American telecommunications segment. However, its Canadian operations continued showing resilience, posting 0.9% YoY revenue growth backed by additions in high-speed internet services.

More importantly, the company continues making progress on several strategic initiatives designed to improve long-term profitability and growth. One key area is its wireless expansion strategy. Cogeco has been scaling its wireless business in both Canada and the U.S., which could become a bigger revenue contributor over time.

In the latest quarter, the company also launched welo, a digital challenger brand in the U.S., to focus on customers in markets with growth potential. Meanwhile, its Ohio operations delivered positive internet subscriber growth for the third consecutive quarter despite a competitive pricing environment.

Transformation efforts are supporting profitability

Interestingly, Cogeco Communications is currently in the middle of a multi-year transformation program to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency. These efforts appear to be helping it offset some of the revenue pressure linked to competition and slower customer growth in certain markets.

Its adjusted net profit for the quarter also improved by more than 4.2% YoY to $79.8 million. Lower depreciation expenses, reduced financing costs, and improved operational efficiency contributed to this result.

Free cash flow also improved significantly, rising by 35.5% YoY due mainly to lower capital spending and reduced income taxes. As a result, Cogeco recently raised its quarterly dividend by 7%, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term cash flow outlook and balance sheet strength.

Why this TSX dividend stock could rebound

Despite short-term market volatility, Cogeco’s long-term strategy remains focused on expanding its network footprint, improving operating efficiency, and growing customer relationships in both Canada and the United States. Its investments in fibre infrastructure and wireless services could support its future revenue growth, while cost-reduction efforts may continue improving its profitability over time.

Although management expects fiscal 2026 revenue to decline, the company still forecasts free cash flow growth of up to 10%. For long-term investors, the combination of a 6.3% dividend yield, improving free cash flow, and expected operational recovery makes Cogeco Communications an attractive TSX dividend stock to buy at today’s valuation.