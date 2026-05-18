TFSA Contribution Season Has Arrived: Here Are 3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Consider

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Brookfield Renewable Partners offers exposure to high-growth green energy sector and is likely to benefit from increasing global power demand.

With the 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit set at $7,000, investors have a fresh opportunity to build long-term wealth in a tax-efficient way. One area that looks attractive is the Canadian energy sector, where strong demand, rising infrastructure spending, and favourable commodity prices are creating solid growth opportunities.

The opportunity is not limited to traditional oil and gas producers. Renewable energy companies are also gaining momentum as the transition toward cleaner power sources accelerates.

Against this background, here are three fundamentally strong Canadian energy stocks to consider. These companies are well-positioned to reward shareholders with steady dividend income and long-term capital gains.

Canadian energy stock #1: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a compelling stock to buy and hold in a TFSA for income and growth. It has demonstrated resilience through various commodity and economic cycles. The oil and gas producer has shown solid resilience across commodity cycles, consistently raising its dividend even during periods when many peers cut payouts amid weak oil prices.

CNQ has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Moreover, its dividend grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% during that period. In addition, Canadian Natural has also rewarded investors with strong returns. Its stock has climbed nearly 42% year to date. Further, it increased at a CAGR of over 32% in the last five years, delivering market-bearing capital gains of over 302%.

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Its solid returns are backed by high-quality assets, disciplined capital allocation, a durable business model, and a shareholder-focused strategy.

Looking ahead, strong commodity prices and efficient operations are expected to continue boosting cash flow and accelerating debt reduction. Meanwhile, CNQ’s growing production base, expanding reserves, and focus on long-life, low-decline assets support stable output and lower reinvestment needs. Combined with strategic acquisitions and a diversified asset portfolio, the company appears well-positioned to sustain growth and continue increasing dividends in the years ahead.

Canadian energy stock #2: Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is a high-quality energy stock to add to your TFSA. The stock has already surged more than 79% year to date, yet its integrated business model could sustain the rally if oil prices remain elevated. Unlike many pure-play producers that struggle when crude prices weaken, Cenovus is built to generate cash flow across multiple market environments.

The company operates across the entire energy value chain, from oil production and transportation to refining and fuel marketing. That diversification helps offset pressure in one segment by stronger performance in another, stabilizing earnings and protecting margins.

With upstream production connected to midstream infrastructure and downstream refining assets, Cenovus has greater control over costs, logistics, and profitability than many of its peers. This enables it to optimize working capital, improve efficiency, and lower breakeven costs over time. The company is also strengthening downstream operations to support long-term free cash flow growth.

Backed by a solid balance sheet and disciplined cost management, Cenovus appears well-positioned to navigate volatile energy markets while continuing to reward shareholders.

Canadian energy stock #3: Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) could be one of the smartest long-term renewable energy plays for TFSA investors.

The company owns a massive global portfolio of clean energy assets, including hydroelectric facilities, utility-scale solar, wind farms, battery storage, and other renewable power infrastructure. More importantly, it’s well-positioned to capitalize on surging electricity demand.

The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom and ongoing transition toward green energy are supporting the sector’s growth. Moreover, most of its revenue comes from long-term contracted power agreements, which generate highly predictable cash flow regardless of short-term market volatility.

Thanks to its stable business model, Brookfield Renewable increased its distribution by at least 5% annually for 15 consecutive years. In addition, the stock has climbed roughly 49% over the past year.

Looking ahead, solid demand will likely support its growth. Moreover, Brookfield Renewable continues to recycle capital from mature assets into higher-growth opportunities, allowing it to expand without overextending its balance sheet. Meanwhile, its growing development pipeline, battery storage investments, and grid modernization projects provide a solid foundation for growth.