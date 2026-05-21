3 TSX Stocks Trading at Bargain Valuations Today

These three beaten-up Canadian stocks could be bargains, but only if their “ugly” risks hide real upside.

Dream Industrial REIT offers a solid yield with strong occupancy and rent growth, and may trade below its asset value.

A bargain stock doesn’t always look shiny. In fact, it often looks a little bruised. Investors may worry about weak earnings, high rates, softer demand, or a business still waiting for its next big catalyst. But that’s where the opportunity can appear. A true bargain usually comes with real assets, improving cash flow, a low valuation, or a reason the market may come back later.

The trick is spotting the difference between “cheap for now” and “cheap for a reason.” So let’s look at a few to consider.

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LAB

Labrador Gold (TSXV:LAB) sits firmly in the speculative camp. The company explores for gold and other minerals in Eastern Canada, so investors shouldn’t expect steady revenue or earnings yet. Its district-scale Hopedale project in Labrador covers much of the Archean Florence Lake greenstone belt and includes 10 identified mineral occurrences, including gold, nickel sulphide, copper-silver vein, and zinc-rich targets. That gives it a wide exploration base at a time when gold still draws plenty of investor attention.

The valuation makes the stock interesting, but only for risk-tolerant investors. Labrador Gold recently carried a market cap of about $11.9 million, with roughly 170 million shares outstanding. Investors can buy a tiny exploration portfolio for less than $12 million in market value. LAB could move quickly on good drilling news, but it could also dilute shareholders or fail to find an economic deposit.

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EIF

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) offers a much different kind of bargain. EIF stock owns a mix of aviation, aerospace, manufacturing, medevac, aircraft services, and defence-related businesses. That may sound unusual, but EIF stock has built a strong track record by buying niche companies and letting them operate inside a larger platform.

Its latest results gave investors plenty to like. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 30% year over year to $866.6 million. Net income jumped 287% to $27.9 million, while earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $0.50 from $0.14. That’s a major improvement. EIF stock also pays a monthly dividend of $0.23 per share, yielding at 2.6% at writing. The valuation isn’t dirt cheap on a simple price-to-earnings basis, trading at 30.5 times earnings. The risk comes from debt, acquisitions, and integration. Still, EIF stock looks like a quality company the market may not fully appreciate.

DIR

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) brings the real estate angle. The trust owns industrial, logistics, and distribution properties across Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its buildings support warehouses, supply chains, and light industrial operations. That may not sound exciting, but industrial real estate remains one of the more useful property types in a changing economy.

The latest numbers showed why DIR.UN looks like a bargain. In the first quarter of 2026, comparative properties net operating income grew 9%. Committed occupancy sat at 95.7%, while Canadian occupancy reached 96.8%. Rental spreads also looked strong, with total weighted average spreads of 26.4% and Canadian spreads of 33.1%.

Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.26 per unit, and management guided for $1.08 to $1.10 for the full year. The net asset value sat at $16.76 per unit, so any meaningful discount to that level gives investors a clear value argument. Dream also bought back $97.2 million of units in 2026 at an average price of $12.95, a strong sign management saw value. And with a yield at 5.1%, it offers some impressive income.

Bottom line

None of these stocks looks perfect. That’s why they still look like bargains. Labrador Gold offers speculative exploration upside. Exchange Income offers earnings growth, a monthly dividend, and a proven acquisition platform. Dream Industrial offers income, strong leasing spreads, and industrial real estate at a possible discount. For investors willing to handle some bumps, these three Canadian stocks could deserve a closer look before the market catches on.