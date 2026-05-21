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Here’s How I’d Invest $5,000 in Canadian Stocks Right Now

You don’t need a huge bankroll to build a balanced TSX portfolio, and this $5,000 three-bucket mix aims for rebound, growth, and stability.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Put about $1,500 in BRP for cyclical rebound potential as demand and margins recover.
  • Put about $1,500 in WELL Health for tech-enabled healthcare growth as revenue and profitability improve.
  • Put about $2,000 in Hydro One for steadier, regulated earnings and a dividend while electrification drives grid spending.
10 stocks we like better than Brp

Investing $5,000 can feel small, but it isn’t. Investors no longer need six figures to build a useful Canadian stock portfolio. With $5,000, they can spread money across different themes, limit single-stock risk, and still leave room for long-term upside. The trick is to avoid chasing one hot idea. A simple plan could split the money into three buckets. So, let’s look at how that might work with these three solid options on the TSX today.

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

DOO

BRP (TSX:DOO) is the rebound pick. The Quebec-based company makes power sports products under brands such as Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Lynx, and Rotax. It sells snowmobiles, personal watercraft, side-by-sides, ATVs, three-wheel vehicles, engines, parts, accessories, and apparel.

BRP looks relevant now as consumer discretionary stocks can rebound hard when confidence improves, and rate fears ease. The last year brought weaker dealer demand, inventory pressure, and a leadership transition. Yet the latest results showed a much stronger finish. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, revenue rose 16% year over year to $2.46 billion, while normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 47.3% to $363.8 million. That means profit growth outpaced revenue growth by a wide margin.

For fiscal 2026, revenue reached $8.44 billion, up 6.8%. The stock recently carried a market cap near $5.5 billion and traded at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio around 16, with a price-to-sales ratio below one. BRP also expects first-quarter fiscal 2027 normalized EBITDA to rise by about 40% from last year. A $1,500 position gives investors rebound potential without letting one cyclical name dominate the portfolio. So for BRP, that could be a great starting point.

WELL

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is the growth stock in the mix. The Vancouver-based company runs healthcare clinics, digital health platforms, electronic medical records, billing tools, cybersecurity services, and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled healthcare businesses. It helps patients access care and helps doctors run more efficient practices.

That theme still has legs. Canada faces long wait times, doctor shortages, and clinic pressure. WELL stock gives investors exposure to technology-enabled healthcare at a time when the system needs more capacity. In the first quarter of 2026, WELL stock reported record revenue of $368.3 million, up 25% year over year.

The profit momentum makes the story stronger. Adjusted EBITDA rose 56% to $43.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin reached 12%. Adjusted net income doubled to $15.5 million, or $0.06 per share. Its Canadian clinics run rate also exceeded $500 million. WELL stock still carries acquisition and execution risk, but a $1,500 position adds higher-growth healthcare exposure without overloading the portfolio.

H

Hydro One (TSX:H) is the stabilizer. The Ontario utility owns and operates electricity transmission and distribution assets across the province. It moves power through the grid to homes, businesses, and communities. That sounds less exciting than BRP or WELL stock, but that’s why it belongs here.

Electricity demand should keep rising from population growth, electrification, data centres, and grid upgrades. In the first quarter of 2026, Hydro One reported revenue of $2.65 billion, net income of $391 million, and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65. It also placed $484 million of new assets in service, showing how much capital still flows into Ontario’s grid.

The stock recently carried a market cap of around $35 billion and offered a dividend yield near 2.5%. A $2,000 position adds regulated earnings, grid exposure, and a steadier base. Higher rates, regulation, and capital costs remain risks, especially for a capital-heavy utility. But for balance, Hydro One gives this small portfolio ballast when growth stocks wobble.

Bottom line

A $5,000 portfolio doesn’t need to be complicated. BRP brings rebound upside, WELL stock brings healthcare growth, and Hydro One brings stability. Together, they offer enough growth to stay interesting and enough defence to sleep better over the long term, starting today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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